LETTERS: Nunavut

Dwindling volunteers threatens public internet access in Nunavut

"Unless this passion is shared by other Nunavummiut who are willing to volunteer as board members, we have no alternative but to close the program down"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



People using the internet at the May Hakongak Library and Community Centre in Cambridge Bay in 2012, under the N-CAP program. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) People using the internet at the May Hakongak Library and Community Centre in Cambridge Bay in 2012, under the N-CAP program. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 07, 2016 - 8:30 am

The Community Access Program (CAP) is a federal initiative developed by Industry Canada to provide accessible internet and internet training to communities across the country.

This funding is traditionally allocated to public service areas such libraries, schools and community centers to help them provide free Internet and digital programs to their patrons.

In Nunavut, the money is used to help purchase public computers and internet bandwidth, train local youth as library staff to assist community members at CAP sites, and deliver digital learning programs that educate Nunavummiut in using the internet and digital technology in safe and responsible ways.

For years, community libraries in Nunavut have relied on CAP as one of the only available funding sources to subsidize the high costs associated with providing free internet.

The value and importance of accessible internet for Nunavummiut was highlighted in 2012 when the federal government halted the CAP program and closed CAP sites across the country.

Due to the level of public outcry, a separately funded Nunavut branch of the CAP initiative, known as N-CAP, was created specifically to keep this program alive in the territory.

Since that time, the organization’s members have worked hard to ensure that community non-profit groups keep receiving the funding that is essential to keeping their CAP sites open.

But now the Board of Directors for N-CAP is currently faced with a serious challenge to continuing its operations in Nunavut.

Over the last several years, its membership has declined to an extent that the board no longer has sufficient numbers of people to hold its meetings.

The board is making a public call to Nunavummiut for new members to help keep the program and free public Internet available in Nunavut. Membership is on a volunteer basis, with the primary commitment being a monthly conference call.

The NCAP Board is an assemblage of individuals who are passionate about the organization’s goal to provide accessible Internet to the North. Unless this passion is shared by other Nunavummiut who are willing to volunteer as board members, we have no alternative but to close the program down.

To sign up as an N-CAP board member, or to request more information on what NCAP board membership entails, please do not hesitate to contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Sincerely,

The N-CAP Board

Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.

In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.

All letters are edited for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.