For Mental Health Week, people in Nunavik, Nunavut want to raise awareness

In Kuujjuaq, buy green sealskin ribbons to support mental health association

Tivi Galleries in Kuujjuaq is selling these green sealskin ribbons during May, Mental Health Month. All donations will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association. (PHOTO COURTESY TIVI GALLERIES) Tivi Galleries in Kuujjuaq is selling these green sealskin ribbons during May, Mental Health Month. All donations will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association. (PHOTO COURTESY TIVI GALLERIES)

May 04, 2017 - 8:30 am

During Mental Health Week, which takes place May 1 to May 7, a Kuujjuaq father and business owner wants to honour the memory of his son and raise awareness of mental health.

To that end, Dave Forrest, who owns Tivi Galleries in Kuujjuaq, has green sealskin ribbons for sale in his gallery.

All proceeds from money donated for the ribbons, to remain on sale throughout May, Mental Health Month, will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“We started doing it in memory of Lukasi, who had mental health issues that led to his demise,” said Forrest, referring to his son, who died by suicide in February 2016.

This week, Nunavut’s Department of Health also encouraged Nunavummiut to take time to learn, talk and connect with friends, family and elders about mental health and wellness.

“When we are mentally healthy, we are able to feel, think and act in ways that help us lead healthy and enjoyable lives. We are better able to cope with challenges and negative experiences.

“We feel confident in our abilities and build healthy relationships. We are able to support others. We can recognize when we are not feeling well, and reach out for help to get better,” said a May 3 release.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health challenge, the health department suggests you reach out to a trusted friend, family member, teacher, counsellor or elder for help.

Support is also available at your local health centre.

And, for anonymous support, you can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 867-979-3333 or toll free at 1-800-265-3333.

You can visit the Isaksimagit Inuusirmi Kataujjiqatigiit Embrace Life Council’s website for more information and support, or call the toll free line at 1-866-804-2782.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the RCMP, or go to your local health centre or hospital immediately, the Government of Nunavut release said.

Nunavik residents who are in need of support or have thoughts of suicide can also call a number of toll-free numbers to speak to someone. These include the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English) and:

• Residential school crisis line 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)

• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868

• 1-866-APPELLE in Quebec (French)