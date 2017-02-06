Drunk Nunavut hit-and-run driver gets reduced sentence for rights breach
RCMP had no warrant when they ran into Tommy Holland's house to arrest him
Tommy Holland will spend another 309 days in territorial prison, Justice Paul Bychok ruled in an Iqaluit courtroom Feb. 3.
Holland, 30, is the Iqaluit man who, in 2016, hit a seven-year-old boy with an all-terrain vehicle that he was driving while “extremely drunk”—and then fled the scene.
But Bychok’s sentence, originally set at 645 days, was reduced by more than half, in part because of “extremely serious breaches” of Holland’s rights committed by the two arresting officers, the judge ruled at the Nunavut Court of Justice.
Those officers both “committed an assault” against Holland when they entered his house unlawfully and wrestled him into handcuffs, said Bychok.
“In defending the accused’s rights, this court defends the rights and liberties of all Nunavummiut,” Bychok said during his 35-minute oral ruling.
On Jan. 17, 2016, Holland drove an ATV around the Tundra Valley neighbourhood of Iqaluit while “more drunk than he’d ever been,” Bychok said.
Holland hit a parked Jeep, fled the scene, and hit the Jeep a second time later that same day.
But the second time, Bychok said Holland pinned a seven-year-old boy between the ATV and the Jeep.
The child was rushed to hospital and, three months later, recovered from his injuries, said the judge.
The father of the child recognized Holland and identified him to Iqaluit police, who then staked out Holland’s home.
RCMP Const. Andrew Kerstens, and his supervisor, Cpl. Mary Beth Dunphy, sat outside Holland’s house for between five and eight hours—the officers’ testimony at a hearing in December 2016 varied, Bychok said.
In fact, their testimony was “inconsistent,” the judge said, and Dunphy’s attitude was “cavalier,” and her testimony “not reliable.”
When, after 8 p.m. Jan. 17, 2016, Holland came out of his house for a cigarette, Kerstens yelled, “You’re under arrest,” to which Holland replied, “Fuck you,” the court heard.
Holland then went inside his home. The officers followed Holland—kicking in two doors in the process—and used a number of techniques to subdue and then arrest Holland, who was resisting.
But in arresting Holland without a warrant, the judge said the officers broke a “crystal clear” law which they either knew or ought to have known: Officers can only enter a home to arrest someone without a warrant if someone in the home is under threat of physical harm or if the suspect has been chased by police, usually from the crime scene.
Neither of those circumstances apply in this case, Bychok ruled.
Instead, Bychok found Kerstens, “hot under the collar” from Holland’s profanity, reacted “angrily” and chased Holland into his home.
And Dunphy, who should have ordered her junior colleague to stop, simply followed Kerstens into Holland’s home, without a warrant.
After his arrest, police discovered that Holland had already been convicted of impaired driving in August 2015 and charged with the same offence again for an incident on Jan. 1, 2016.
That means that Holland was caught driving under the influence three times in about five months, Bychok said.
And the third time, on Jan. 17, 2016, was the most serious offence because it resulted in the injury of a young child, the judge said.
Shortly after his arrest, Holland pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from the two incidents in January, 2016, including:
• one count of impaired driving;
• two counts of driving while under a court order not to drive; and,
• one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
While Holland’s moral blameworthiness is high in this case, Bychok said Nunavut is in a state of “crisis,” with alcoholism—and the lack of treatment services for alcoholism— “tearing” Nunavut society apart.
In reducing Holland’s sentence from 645 to 309 days, Bychok also took into consideration Holland’s early guilty plea, sincere apology to the family and his 64 days in pre-sentence custody.
Upon release, Holland must complete 18 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and observe a four-year driving ban, Bychok ruled.
Holland, about six feet tall, with short, dark hair and a close-cropped beard, looked back at four or five supporters sitting in the court gallery before being lead by court police out of the courtroom.
R. v. Holland 2017 Nucj 03 by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
Did the officers lose their jobs for assaulting him?
We’re talking about a guy who hit a 7 year old kid and put that kid into the hospital for 3 months.
The guy did this when his licence to drive was suspended and he got onto a vehicle totally drunk and drove anyway, nearly killing an innocent kid.
Anybody would be angry about that, including the cops who knew what he did. It’s perfectly natural to get angry at something like that so I think the judge should have been more understanding of the behaviour of cops. It’s not like they shot him or maimed him or anything, all they did was twist his arm for a few seconds.
Yes they should have waited until he came further out of his house and arrest him, but he would have been arrested anyway sooner or later. Might as well arrest him as soon as they can before he gets on his toy ATV and hurts another human being.
By the way did anyone notice what a coward this guy was? He knows what he did, he knows he will be arrested anyway, but does he give himself up and admit what he did? Nope. They guy turtled inside his own house, a total coward afraid to admit what everybody knows he did.
In fact, their testimony was “inconsistent,” the judge said, and Dunphy’s attitude was “cavalier,” and her testimony “not reliable.”
How is this RCMP CPL still able to keep her job? Her testimony in court has been deemed “not reliable” by a judge. If your word cannot be trusted in a court of law then you are not fit to uphold the law. PERIOD.
As for the drunk driver…way to go hero. You messed up a 7 year old kid. You deserve some more unlawful treatment.
He is such a LOSER!! hid at his parents place from the Law! He needs to grow up and man up. Hope he grows up while locked up.
#1
Typical attitude of those who think more of the poor offender’s rights than those of the victim.
Can we get a picture of this idiot so we can get out of the way next time he drives ??????
Because unfortunaly, he will drive again!!!!!!!!!
This guy has a history of drunk driving, ran over a little boy and almost killed him!
The police should of tasered him while he went outside of the house!
They should post his picture so we can all know who this loser is!
He will probably drive again when he gets out, history has shown everyone how he is.
In a survey done down south, it was concluded that a drunk drive has driven drunk at least 80 times prior to getting caught. Driving drunk is routine for them, almost an everyday event.
I’m all for a stiff jail sententce, and the police screwed up on something that is routine, so the reduction in the sentence is on them. That said, the judge wrote “The sentence I impose must serve to….rehabilitate Mr. Holland and help him to heal (from his alcohol abuse and other issues, I’m assuming).” What in this sentence will include alcohol rehabilitation. I’m not saying that he shouldn’t be punished, but if you want to prevent this from happening again, shouldn’t there be court-ordered addiction rehab worked into this sentence?
Well said “Take Another Look” and Very sad though indeed, I would totally be angry/mad if that were my child and something permanent has happen to my child, unlike his act is not permanent and will vaguely be forgotten, no scars (literally). Heal, rebuild his reputation, apply for pardon in few years, hope he is so remorseful….... Sorry to that child that got hurt. He is strong!
Cops messed up. It is extremely difficult to be able to enforce the law if they don’t have a basic understanding of the rights that everybody has. Yeah, the guy is a repeat offender who was found guilty anyways, but his punishment was cut in half because the very people dedicated to upholding the laws were ignorant to the rights within our Charter. Some argue that this shouldn’t matter and that the manner in which he was arrested was a matter of circumstance and therefore excusable-No. The offender’s arrest and subsequent finding of guilt/innocence has its own process that must be followed. He presumably broke a law and must be brought to hear his case. The police, not only in this arrest, but in every single arrest must follow the law too..they didn’t. These laws are put in place to protect our freedom. Because of these laws we are free from harassment, without it there would definitely be a corrupt system. The universal rights ensures that laws are enforced lawfully.
Wow! So the moral of the story is that anytime you break the law provoke the RCMP to assault you?
All drunks drivers ought to be shot on the spot.
@5
It’s thinking like that, that gives rise to people like Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Trump and so many other people who would rather just shot people and be done with it then have to deal with the laws of the land. Last I checked it’s a good thing people like number 1 care about all the facts of the case and not just how you feel about it…since last I checked, If some people had their way, inuit would be wiped out within a month.