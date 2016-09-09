NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP make combined drugs, firearms seizure in Qikiqtarjuaq

Man, 34, faces six charges

Here's a photo of the guns and drugs that police seized Sept. 6 in Qikiqtarjuaq. (RCMP PHOTO)

September 09, 2016 - 11:45 am

(Updated 4:50 p.m., Sept. 9)

Drugs and firearms proved an explosive combination Sept. 6 in Qikqitarjuaq.

Members of Qikiqtarjuaq RCMP detachment were called to investigate a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sept. 6 in the Baffin community of about 600 people.

A Sept. 8 RCMP release said a “complex investigation,” including the execution of a search warrant, led to the arrest of a suspect, along with the seizure of firearms and illegal drugs.

Police seized about 243 grams of what appeared to be marijuana for the purpose trafficking, the release said.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the following:

• one count of careless use of firearm;

• one count of careless storage of a firearm;

• one count of possession contrary to order against possessing a firearm;

• one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,

• two counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking or recognizance.

This investigation is ongoing and a publication ban has been granted, the RCMP said.

The man arrested by police in connection with this incident is scheduled to appear Sept. 20 in Iqaluit at the Nunavut Court of Justice.