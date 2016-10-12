NEWS: Iqaluit

Drilling work scheduled for Iqaluit’s breakwater this weekend

Crews will be collecting data to prepare for deep water port project

Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 15 to collect geotechnical and environmental baseline data to prepare for the proposed port project planned for South Polaris, near Iqaluit’s causeway. The study areas are outlined in red. (IMAGE COURTESY OF ADVISIAN) Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 15 to collect geotechnical and environmental baseline data to prepare for the proposed port project planned for South Polaris, near Iqaluit’s causeway. The study areas are outlined in red. (IMAGE COURTESY OF ADVISIAN)

October 12, 2016 - 5:29 pm

If you live in Iqaluit and you’re wondering about the noise and equipment along the city’s breakwater starting this weekend: it’s all for a good cause.

Geotechnical studies begin Oct. 15 at Iqaluit’s breakwater, preliminary work towards a deep water port, expected to be completed in 2020.

Between Oct. 15-18, crews will be using an air track drill rig between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., the Government of Nunavut said in an Oct. 11 release.

The drilling is to collect environmental baseline data to prepare for the proposed port project planned for South Polaris, near Iqaluit’s causeway.

There won’t, however, be drilling this weekend at the proposed deep water port area, located on the west side of Koojesse Inlet, in the area near Anaquqsaq Island, Ukalitulik Island and the causeway.

The much-anticipated port is expected to include a vessel docking face with an additional sealift barge landing, plus a laydown area for the sealift.

The scope of the project, lead by southern consulting firm Advisian, includes drilling, foot surveys and the collection of water and sediment samples, both before and after freeze up.

Crews will also survey with an underwater camera to identify the presence of fish species and habitat, along with on-ground ecosystem mapping to survey soil, plant and bird life along the shoreline.

During the weekend work, the Government of Nunavut’s department of Community and Government Services said interruption to boat launching and retrieval should be minimal.