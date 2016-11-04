Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Around the Arctic November 04, 2016 - 5:25 pm

A reminder: turn your clocks back one hour this Saturday night

Here’s a bonus: you get an extra hour’s sleep

Daylight savings time ends Nov. 6 at 2 a.m., so make sure you turn your clocks back on hours this Saturday night. (MICROSOFT CLIPART IMAGE)
Don’t forget—daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

That means you should move your clocks and watches back one hour before you go to bed this Saturday night

After tonight, you’ll notice that sunset comes an hour earlier—but there’s a benefit: You’ll get an extra hour of sleep.

The change affects most of Canada, except for Saskatchewan, which uses standard time all year long.

The time change also doesn’t apply to the Nunavut community of Coral Harbour, which, like Saskatchewan, stays on central standard time all year.

Daylight saving time returns March 12, 2017.

