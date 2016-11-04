A reminder: turn your clocks back one hour this Saturday night
Here’s a bonus: you get an extra hour’s sleep
Don’t forget—daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.
That means you should move your clocks and watches back one hour before you go to bed this Saturday night
After tonight, you’ll notice that sunset comes an hour earlier—but there’s a benefit: You’ll get an extra hour of sleep.
The change affects most of Canada, except for Saskatchewan, which uses standard time all year long.
The time change also doesn’t apply to the Nunavut community of Coral Harbour, which, like Saskatchewan, stays on central standard time all year.
Daylight saving time returns March 12, 2017.