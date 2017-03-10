NEWS: Nunavut

Don’t forget: move your clocks ahead one hour this weekend

Time change affects most of Canada, except for Coral Harbour, Saskatchewan, northeast B.C.

The map shows the regions in Canada, marked in orange, that do not follow daylight saving time. They include Coral Harbour on Nunavut's Southampton Island. (TIMEANDDATE.COM)



March 10, 2017 - 4:00 pm

March 10, 2017 - 4:00 pm

After this weekend, you can start enjoying more light in the evenings even though you’ll lose an hour of sleep.

That’s because clocks throughout most of North America move forward by one hour this weekend, at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 12, to mark the start of daylight saving time.

The change affects every community in Nunavut and Nunavik, except for Coral Harbour, which stays at the same time all year round.

The other Canadian exceptions are the entire province of Saskatchewan and northeast British Columbia, which do not use DST.

About 70 countries representing one-fifth of the world’s population follow DST, though China, India and Japan are notable exceptions.

The U.S. states of Hawaii and Arizona don’t follow it either.

To stay in line with the time change, just move your clocks ahead by one hour before you go to sleep this Saturday.