Don’t forget: move your clocks ahead one hour this weekend
Time change affects most of Canada, except for Coral Harbour, Saskatchewan, northeast B.C.
After this weekend, you can start enjoying more light in the evenings even though you’ll lose an hour of sleep.
That’s because clocks throughout most of North America move forward by one hour this weekend, at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 12, to mark the start of daylight saving time.
The change affects every community in Nunavut and Nunavik, except for Coral Harbour, which stays at the same time all year round.
The other Canadian exceptions are the entire province of Saskatchewan and northeast British Columbia, which do not use DST.
About 70 countries representing one-fifth of the world’s population follow DST, though China, India and Japan are notable exceptions.
The U.S. states of Hawaii and Arizona don’t follow it either.
To stay in line with the time change, just move your clocks ahead by one hour before you go to sleep this Saturday.
(3) Comments:
Poll time.
What do you say?
Is it time for Kivalliq, or all of Nunavut to follow Coral Harbour’s forward thinking lead?
To end messing with the clock every six months, either turning it forwards or backwards.
Put, “Ditch The Zombie - Forward Backward Yearly Clock Change”, on every Hamlet agenda for discussion.
Then take it to the up coming Hudson Bay Regional Round Table (Manitoba/Kivalliq), where mayors and MLA’s will soon meet.
You say…. Ditch or Keep?
When we move our hour this weekend, can we stick to that time for good?
We would have more day light in the winter instead of moving the time back one hour where we loose an hour of day light during the winter.
Nunavut should follow the lead from Saskatchewan.
Coral Harbour’s forward thinking lead????
And here I am all these years thinking that no one in Coral Harbour ever figured out that there is a little knob on the back of a clock to turn it ahead or back!
Sorry to my friends in Coral Harbour but I couldn’t resist!
Seriously the only reason to change would be if the rest of Canada were to change. Or does no one remember the great GN idiocy of first making all of Nunavut into one time zone, then into two time zones, and finally back to what it was originally, 3 time zones.
Obviously no one at the GN had a clue as to why there are different time zones, or thought the whole thing through. Let’s not make the same mistake again.