Distraught Hall Beach man surrenders to Nunavut police

Posing with a rifle, man, 27, threatened violence over a live Facebook video

A 27-year-old man is now in custody after giving himself up to police Aug. 15. The man had used a live Facebook video to make threats against the public and the police, the RCMP said.

August 17, 2017 - 10:00 am

A 27-year-old man who posed in photos with a rifle and broadcast a live Facebook video while threatening violence is now in police custody, the Nunavut RCMP said in a statement Aug. 16.

“After a brief negotiation, the accused surrendered peacefully to Hall Beach officers positioned outside. The accused is presently in custody and criminal charges are pending,” police said.

Police did not release the man’s name or any criminal charges that he might now face.

RCMP members learned about the man at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 15, when they received a complaint from a Hall Beach resident.

The resident told police the man was on a Facebook live video threatening violence against police and the public.

“Photographs were posted showing the individual holding a rifle and captions of a violent nature,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP Critical Incident Command system in Iqaluit swung into action immediately, and the RCMP made contact with the Hall Beach man, who soon gave himself up.

“These situations are extremely concerning to us. Fortunately, de-escalation has resulted in a successful outcome. Violence and threats of violence are not the answer in these situations. We’re happy this ended the way it did without injury. It could have been much worse,” the Nunavut RCMP said in its statement.

Meanwhile, police have yet to announce any change in the situation concerning David Mikkigak of Cape Dorset, who has evaded police for about six weeks.

Mikkigak, who is on the land somewhere, is alleged to have fired shots at people gathering soapstone and faces multiple criminal charges dating to this past June.