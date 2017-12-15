NEWS: Nunavut

Despite criminal record, GN hires P.E.I. man as Nunavut school principal

Gregory Campbell, 52, last year pleaded guilty to criminal harassment

Greg Campbell in 2016, following a court appearance in Charlottetown. He is now the principal at Nasivvik School in Pond Inlet. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHARLOTTETOWN GUARDIAN) Greg Campbell in 2016, following a court appearance in Charlottetown. He is now the principal at Nasivvik School in Pond Inlet. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHARLOTTETOWN GUARDIAN)



Greg Campbell, from a photo in the 2007 Arviat high school yearbook. Greg Campbell, from a photo in the 2007 Arviat high school yearbook.

December 15, 2017 - 9:30 am

The new principal at Nasivvik High School in Pond Inlet was convicted of two counts of criminal harassment, in relation to incidents that occurred while working as an educator in Prince Edward Island two years ago.

Gregory Dwight Campbell, 52, in April 2016 received a 90-day jail sentence to be served on weekends, plus two years of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal harassment before a Prince Edward Island judge.

Campbell had returned to work in his home province of P.E.I. after several years of teaching in Nunavut.

The charges arose from his repeated stalking of a former partner who told the court in a victim impact statement that Campbell made her life “a living hell,” a story published in the Charlottetown newspaper, The Guardian, reported in June 2016.

At the time of the offences, alleged to have occurred in 2015, Campbell was vice-principal at Stonepark Intermediate School in Charlottetown, and also taught classes on “healthy relationships.”

Campbell later told the court that he had lost his vice-principal job, the Guardian reported.

The Government of Nunavut hired him as Nasivvik’s new principal following a job competition this fall.

Nasivvik High School serves about 200 students, between Grade 7 and Grade 12, and employs 23 staff, according to information available on the Government of Nunavut website.

A version of the job advertisement available on LinkedIn said it’s a one-year term position that expires in June 2018.

The ad says job applicants must submit a current criminal record check.

“Before final appointment to the new position, external candidates must submit a current criminal Record Check (CRC) and Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC),” the ad said.

A “vulnerable sector check” is for people who are being considered for work with children under 18 or for positions of authority over those who are vulnerable to harm.

Campbell refused to comment when Nunatsiaq News called him at Nasivvik High School, Dec. 11.

He did not respond to a follow-up email.

A person in Pond Inlet with knowledge of the school, who prefers not to be quoted by name, confirmed the man employed as Nasivvik High School principal is the same man photographed by the Guardian outside the courthouse in P.E.I. last year.

The person also confirmed that Campbell is a man who worked previously at other Nunavut schools, in Arviat, Iqaluit and Coral Harbour.

Given that Campbell’s sentencing occurred in April 2016, it is likely he is still under probation.

Nunavut’s Department of Education told Nunatsiaq News Dec. 11, that, due to its privacy policy, it can’t comment on individual employees.

The Department of Education confirmed that Campbell had previously worked for the GN in education prior to his job at Nasivvik, but they would not comment on where he worked.

The department’s communications officer, Sandi Chan, said all GN hiring is done in accordance with its human resources manual.

According to that manual, a criminal record does not necessarily prevent employment.

But all applicants must undergo criminal record checks when applying for jobs whose duties involve contact with children—among other requirements.

If a criminal record is discovered, the territorial government reserves the right to defer its offer of employment, or impose additional conditions or sanctions for the applicant to accept.

It is unclear if any additional terms were placed on Campbell’s conditions of employment.

The Guardian of Charlottetown reported, based on evidence put before the court, that Campbell sent hundreds of messages over a period of months to his former partner, sometimes up to 40 per day.

The recipient of Campbell’s messages viewed some of that correspondence as threatening, the Guardian reported.

Campbell also had a job doing surveillance, and is alleged to have told the victim that he was following her.

Along with his jail sentence and two years of probation, Campbell was ordered not to have contact with the victim, along with two other women who testified in court that Campbell had harassed them years earlier, after they ended their relationships with him.

Campbell expressed remorse prior to his sentencing and had no previous criminal record, the Guardian reported.

But Campbell’s incident, among others, raised questions in P.E.I. over the issue of notifying parents about teachers who face criminal charges or who have been convicted of crimes.