CRTC honours the late Nunavut broadcasters Jonah Kelly, Jose Kusugak

CRTC head office to name meeting rooms after Kelly, Kusugak, other Canadian communication pioneers

A meeting room at the Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's headquarters at the CD Howe building in downtown Ottawa will honour the memory of Jonah Kelly and Jose Kusugak. (PHOTO/WIKIPEDIA)

March 22, 2017 - 7:00 am

Jonah Kelly and Jose Kusugak are now among a select group of Canadians that includes telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who have been honoured by the CRTC for their contributions to the development and visibility of Canadian communications over the past 150 years.

Kelly, a beloved CBC broadcaster who died at 65 in 2012, was the first radio reporter to cover the Northwest Territories’ legislative assembly in Inuktitut, and his signature, “taima, tavva takkua,” could be heard on radios across the North for more than 30 years.

Kusugak, who died at 60 in 2011, served as president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, even was a champion of the Inuit language.

Kusugak led efforts that produced the Inuit Cultural Institute’s Roman-syllabic dual orthography system for writing Inuktitut, still the standard today in Nunavut for writing the Inuit language, and worked as CBC station manager in Rankin Inlet and as a producer and host for the Inuit Broadcasting Corp. in Rankin Inlet.

Using skills honed as an educator, broadcaster and politician, he used a four-word slogan, to define the Inuit identity within Canada: “first Canadians—Canadians first.”

Kelly and Kusugak will now have a meeting room at CRTC head office in Ottawa’s C.D. Howe building named after them, the CRTC announced March 21.

The CRTC’s chairperson, Jean-Pierre Blais, said that the naming of 16 rooms at the CRTC would honour Canadians who “transformed the Canadian communications sector.”

“Thank you for honouring Inuit leaders in broadcasting,” said Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna in response to the CRTC gesture.

The list of 23 men and women who will see their names to the meeting rooms name after also includes well-known communications figures like Israel “Izzy” Asper, Barbara Frum and Marcel Masse,

The selection of room names was made according to criteria such as posthumous recognition, ethnic diversity, geographic representation and temporality, the CRTC said.