Crown discloses evidence in Nunavut shooting spree

Iqadluk Daniel Nungusuituq of Kimmirut faces multiple charges from February incident

Case against accused Kimmirut shooter Iqadluk Daniel Nungusuituq, 20, will resume at the Nunavut Court of Justice May 2. (FILE PHOTO)

April 05, 2017 - 7:00 am

A Kimmirut man who allegedly shot at bystanders with his rifle while walking through town this past February is pondering his legal options, following the disclosure of evidence April 4 by Crown lawyers at Nunavut’s Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Iqadluk Daniel Nungusuituq, 20, appeared calm and alert during a brief video link court appearance from the Makigiarvik Correctional Centre in Iqaluit where he has been held in remand custody since his arrest, Feb. 18.

Nungusuituq faces three counts of intentionally discharging a firearm and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

He also faces additional charges of pointing a firearm and criminal harassment.

Crown lawyer Phillipe Plourde told Justice Paul Bychok that audio and video statements from witnesses have been collected and provided to Nungusuituq’s lawyer.

Bychok adjourned court until May 2 to allow Nungusuituq time to consider his next steps.

Convictions for discharging a firearm with intent carry a maximum sentence of 14 years under the Criminal Code of Canada.

On Feb. 18, Kimmirut RCMP responded to calls from local residents about a man firing a .22 calibre rifle while he walked toward the town’s community centre.

Although there were no reported injures, multiple shots were fired, according to an RCMP media release dated Feb. 20.

At least one group of people was forced to run for cover in a nearby building when shots were fired their way.

Other residents succeeding in disarming the man and turned him over to the Kimmirut RCMP when they arrived at the scene.