Crime severity increased in Nunavut last year: StatsCan
Raw number of crimes higher than recent years, but lower than in 2012
When compared with the previous year, crime in Nunavut increased in both severity and overall frequency in 2016, with big growth in fraud, sexual violence and impaired driving, according to numbers on police-reported crime released July 24 by Statistics Canada.
StatsCan reported that Nunavut experienced 13,272 occurrences of police-reported crimes in 2016, a nearly four per cent increase when compared with the total raw number of crimes reported in 2015.
That’s higher than similar figures reported in 2014 and 2013, but still lower than the 14,079 crimes recorded in 2012.
And the severity of crime in the territory also increased by 4.18 per cent over 2015, as measured by the StatsCan’s Crime Severity Index.
That means that the severity of crime in Nunavut, measured at 286.35, is about four times worse than Canada’s national average, which has seen a decade-long trend of progressively lower ratings since 2006.
Nunavut’s increased rating on the Crime Severity Index was driven by an increase in incidents of sexual violations against children and attempted murder, Statistics Canada said.
Nunavut reported nine instances of attempted murder in 2016, as well as one homicide.
Sexual violence against children also rose by 107 per cent, with 103 reported incidents in 2016—nearly 15 times greater than Canada’s national rate.
Fraud in Nunavut also exploded by 61 per cent from 2015, but the territory still had the lowest rate for fraud compared to other provincial and territorial jurisdictions this year.
Impaired driving in Nunavut during 2016 also grew by 23 per cent, with a rate now more than three times the national average.
Robberies decreased by 48 per cent from 2015, StatsCan said.
But Nunavut reported an increase in break-and-enter offences, as well as violations related to the administration of justice—such as disobeying court orders—which ultimately contributed to a growth in Nunavut’s non-violent crimes category on the Crime Severity Index.
Among the other territories, Nunavut was the only jurisdiction to report a growth in its Crime Severity Index during 2016.
The Northwest Territories still maintains a slightly higher rating than Nunavut on the Crime Severity Index, but registered a nine per cent decrease in its rating from 2015.
Nunavut’s rating on the violent crime severity index is still the highest among all provinces and territories, at 407.66.
(11) Comments:
The numbers are much much higher than this in regards to Spousal Assault, most are not reported to the RCMP.
And that is how Nunavut rolls,,,
I agree number 1, there are a lot of spousal assault that go unreported for both men and women.
#1 so true!!!! Half the time the whole family knows too! No one helps or makes the abuser feel like an ass. So the victim just accepts it. I swear a good chunk of people end up together because they need somewhere to stay, they end up pregnant and then they’re forever shackled in one way or another to each other. There’s tons of unreported abuse. Hey guys (and girls sometimes), if your buddy and his girlfriend meet up with you and she has a black eye, that’s on you for not setting him straight and saying nothing.
Not only is there a huge swath of spousal related offences which go unreported… but much much more.
Pray for Nunavut, our Nunavummiut, our Mounties, and our leaders.
and EVERY crime down south is reported? classic case of Nunavut has bigger problems…this crap happens all over Canada, and I tell ya, not all of them are reported down south too!
We need food security and adequate housing.
#5 You’re right, domestic violence, reported and unreported goes on quite a bit down south, but you’re fooling yourself if you think it happens as often as it does up here. When it comes to this issue, Nunavut’s problem is bigger.No one is saying you did it #5.
Last week I went to get groceries at Northmart and Ventures. There were four women with black eyes among the small number of people I saw. And three of them were with their guy (perhaps the guy didn’t do it, but they didn’t seem to be treating them well in public sooooo….).
The fact that no one is shocked by it kind of indicates that it is more normal than in other places. Acknowledging that is a good thing. It means that maybe things can change. Being childish and saying “but it happens down south!” makes you part of the problem.
It would be interesting to know how much the drug addiction with tobacco (nicotine) fuels aggression, leading to assault by male or female in Nunavut.
A University of California study found nicotine triggers rage in people who have aggressive tendencies. Relaxed personalities didn’t have the same outburst of rage with nicotine.
With the large number of nicotine addicts in Nunavut, is it a given there will be automatically a large number of assaults?
It’s also known with nicotine addicts (smokers) it decreases mental abilities in men. Female smokers harm their unborn child with heath, learning and behavior issues.
Thus continuing the tobacco drug addiction and hurting others.
@#5. It is a case of Nunavut has bigger problems. Here are the statistics to back that up. Wishful thinking doesn’t solve problems.
http://www.statcan.gc.ca/tables-tableaux/sum-som/l01/cst01/legal50d-eng.htm
#8, I’m sure nicotine doesn’t help, but don’t you think colonization, trauma and inherited trauma, binge drinking, fetal alcohol affect and fetal alcohol syndrome, undiagnosed and poorly treated mental illness, high rates of suicide, high rates of homelessness, food insecurity, high school dropout rates and many other issues probably contribute to the problem just as much or more? Again, not denying that nicotine is harmful in every way, and it definitely can make people aggressive. It’s just that at one time in Canada, about 70% of the men were smokers. I don’t think there was as much blatant violence though, so I don’t know if people will get behind the question “With the large number of nicotine addicts in Nunavut, is it a given there will be automatically a large number of assaults?”
Nunavut’s leaders are some of the worst criminals I had to deal with.
Theft, defamation, bullying, harassment, abuse of power….the list goes on.
If your “leaders” do this then theres no way the general public will ever evolve into anything more than a disorganized group of individuals with no concern for the future.
I left several years ago and see that things have not changed.
Nunavut should be redistributed back to the GNWT or the provinces. It has failed to live up to its own expectations.