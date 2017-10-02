NEWS: Nunavut

Court adjourns Nunavut school arson case until 2018

Youth charged with arson linked to Kugaaruk school fire, plus breach of undertaking

SARAH ROGERS



Kugaardjuq school was completely destroyed in a Feb. 28 fire. A 13-year-old was later charged with arson in connection to the fire. (FILE PHOTO) Kugaardjuq school was completely destroyed in a Feb. 28 fire. A 13-year-old was later charged with arson in connection to the fire. (FILE PHOTO)

October 02, 2017 - 10:00 am

A Nunavut judge has adjourned the matter of a Kugaaruk youth charged with arson until next spring.

The 13-year-old, identified as S.N. in court documents, was charged with arson linked to a fire that destroyed Kugaardjuq school in March 2017.

The youth appeared in Kugaaruk court Sept. 20, this time on two charges; in addition to arson, the young person is charged with a breach of an undertaking, or breaking a court-imposed order.

It’s unclear if the charge is related to the arson. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names and many details of an individual’s charges are not made public.

For now, the Nunavut Court of Justice said the matter has been adjourned until April 12, 2018, to give time for the defence lawyers to review all disclosure.

The fire started outside of Kugaardjuq school late Feb. 28 and burned through the building overnight, during a week where the temperatures dipped to -56 degrees.

The following morning, March 1, the building was completely destroyed—the only school in the Kitikmeot community of 900.

Since then, students have been relocated to temporary classroom space around the community, while portables are being installed to accommodate some classes.

A new school is set to be constructed by 2020.