NEWS: Nunavut

Coroner’s inquests into two Nunavut deaths begin in July

Inquests to be held for Baker Lake's Paul Kayuryuk, Rankin Inlet's Victor Kaludjak

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut's chief coroner, Padma Suramala, will preside over two coroner's inquests this summer, one in Baker Lake, above, and one in Rankin Inlet. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut's chief coroner, Padma Suramala, will preside over two coroner's inquests this summer, one in Baker Lake, above, and one in Rankin Inlet. (FILE PHOTO)

July 12, 2017 - 8:00 am

Special coroner’s inquests exploring the deaths of Nunavut men in Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake are set to begin this month, in back-to-back hearings starting July 24 and running into August.

Nunavut’s Office of the Chief Coroner confirmed July 11 that an inquest will take place from July 24 -28 in Baker Lake regarding the 2012 death of Paul Kayuryuk.

Kayuryuk passed away from complications of a diabetic attack after Baker Lake officers found Kayuryuk unconscious at the local dump, mistook him for intoxicated, and placed him in a jail cell overnight, Oct. 14, 2012.

Kayuryuk was rushed to Winnipeg for emergency medical treatment the following day but never regained consciousness. He passed away on Oct. 29, 2012.

Another inquest will take place in Rankin Inlet, from July 31 to Aug. 3, and will investigate the care provided to Victor Kaludjak at the community’s health centre.

Kaludjak was admitted to the Rankin Inlet Health Centre on March 20, 2013, but was eventually transferred to Winnipeg when caregivers in Rankin Inlet found him in “medical distress.” Kaludjak was pronounced dead the next day, March 21.

Kaludjak’s family demanded the territorial government look into the circumstances around his treatment at the facility.

Nunavut’s chief coroner, Padma Suramala, who will be presiding over the inquests, said in a statement July 11 that anyone wishing to participate or make presentations at the two inquests could contact her office at (867) 975-6318.