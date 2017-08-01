NEWS: Nunavut

Construction at Nunavut’s Meliadine gold mine on schedule, on budget

Gold project near Rankin Inlet on track to start production in 2019

BETH BROWN



August 01, 2017 - 10:00 am

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has reported that work at its Meliadine project, which received construction approval in February from Agnico Eagle’s board, is progressing as planned and is even slightly ahead of schedule.

The mining company operates the Meadowbank mine, which is currently nearing its end of lifespan, near Baker Lake in Nunavut’s Kivalliq region.

To replace the exhausted mine, the company is building its long-awaited gold mine at Meliadine near Rankin Inlet and developing a satellite deposit near Meadowbank at a property called Amaruq.

Agnico Eagle included an update for its Meliadine and Amaruq deposits in a July 26 quarterly report, which cites a net income of $61.9 million, or 27 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2017, compared with income of $19 million, or nine cents per share over the same period in 2016.

“Construction and development activities at the Meliadine project remain on schedule and on budget,” reads the report. Its estimated annual capital budget of $360 million is unchanged.

“Underground development is ahead of plan and engineering was 80 per cent complete at the end of June 2017.”

The overall development at the mine site is three per cent ahead of schedule, Agnico Eagle said.

About 5.3 million ounces of gold production over 14 years are projected for the 1,117.57-square-kilometre property, located about 25 km north of Rankin Inlet. The company expects to begin production in the third quarter of 2019.

Other work at the site in the second quarter included:

• excavation for a second underground portal;

• installation of underground ventilation and heating;

• about 12,500 metres of conversion drilling and 14,000 metres of scheduled underground delineation;

• completion of a seven-wing camp facility and kitchen;

• an increase in site occupancy, with 380 people on site at the end of June;

• completion and operation of sewage and water treatment plants;

• completion of pilings for the process plant and concrete work;

• moving of cranes and structural steel to the site; and,

• closing in of the process plant, power plant and multi-service buildings, which should be done by the end of the year.

The company is also building a fuel storage area in Rankin Inlet, and expects the first 30-million-litre fuel tank to be installed and filled by the end of the 2017 shipping season.

Agnico Eagle said there is also potential for discovery of new deposits along the 80 km greenstone belt. It currently plans to complete 5,000 metres of exploratory drilling in 2017 and “regional exploration programs are expected to ramp up once the mine starts production in 2019.”

Second-quarter work at the Amaruq site focused on its drill program, seeing 191 holes drilled at the project’s Whale tail deposit and V Zone. That’s 36,000 metres of a 75,000-metre drill program that is estimated to cost $22 million.

“The second quarter 2017 drill program was focused primarily on infilling the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone mineral resources,” read the report. This work was completed near the end of May.

Also in February, Agnico Eagle signed an Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement with the Kivalliq Regional Inuit Association for work at the Whale Tail site. Benefits included $6.5 million in payments to the KivIA, including $3 million for a community fund.

The agreement also includes resource royalties and fees paid to KivIA and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. from the Whale Tail, Meadowbank and Meliadine projects, with the Whale Tail project providing KIA with a 1.4 per cent net smelter return on production.

KivIA is beginning a community consultation tour Aug. 1 to Aug. 24 to consult communities in the region on what to do with the royalty money that Inuit are getting from Agnico Eagle.

“We plan on consulting with Kivalliq Inuit as to what they would like to see done in their own communities through the NSR (net smelter returns) from Kivalliq mining operations,” said KivIA President David Ningeongan, in a July 21 release announcing the tour schedule.