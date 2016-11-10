Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut November 10, 2016 - 4:00 pm

“Communication error” costs GN $14M in Cape Dorset school replacement

"We couldn’t put a claim in for the remaining value of the school"

Cape Dorset residents gather near the site of the former Peter Pitseolak high school July 21, which burned down in 2015, as part of a ceremony and memorial for the community institution. (FILE PHOTO)
A “communication error” left Cape Dorset’s Peter Pitseolak school under-insured to the tune of millions of dollars, Nunavut MLAs learned Nov. 8.

During committee of the whole scrutiny of the 2017-18 capital budget that day, South Baffin MLA David Joanasie asked about the total cost associated with the loss of the newly-renovated school, which was completely destroyed by fire in September 2015.

At the time, the school had just re-opened following a $17.3 million expansion.

But it turns out that the Government of Nunavut did not communicate the full amount of that $17 million cost to its insurer.

“When the school burned down, we learned that it was under-insured, so we couldn’t put in a claim for the remaining value of the school there, the book value,” Finance Minister Keith Peterson said.

The book value of the renovated section—after amortization—was $14.6 million, Peterson explained, an amount Nunavut MLAs agreed to forgive Nov. 8 as part of a review of Bill 21, the Write-Off Assets Act 2015-16.

Once the GN learned of its error, the Department of Finance quickly moved to make sure that insurers are aware of the true value of all its assets, Peterson said.

“There have been three schools in the past that had burned down, I believe,” Peterson added.

“The insurer decided that there would be a $10 million deductible. In essence, we were to become self-insurers.”

Jeff Chown, the deputy minister of finance, said the department has now done a full review of all GN assets to ensure their valuations are up-to-date.

“We’re continuing to work with them to ensure that we don’t have communication errors of this nature in the future so that we’re properly informed at the time of additions to capital assets,” he told MLAs Nov. 8.

An RFP has been issued for the design and construction of the new building that will house Peter Pitseolak school, although it’s not expected to be complete until September 2019, at an estimated cost of $34 million.

The Nunavut legislature adjourned Nov. 8 until Jan. 20, 2017.

(10) Comments:

#1. Posted by Northern Man on November 10, 2016

What else is new? Another GN incompetence.

#2. Posted by Concerned Citizen on November 10, 2016

This is what you call incompetent!

#3. Posted by pissed off on November 10, 2016

Get real!!!  A communication error!!

Anybody awake at your end???

Thanks

#4. Posted by Bonus on November 10, 2016

both the former and the current DM of finance will still get a bonus this year.

#5. Posted by What!? on November 10, 2016

Idiots!

#6. Posted by The Old Trapper on November 10, 2016

The GN incompetence is one issue, but I think that people are failing to see the real problem. Minister Peterson is quoted as saying that three schools have burnt down in the past, and I don’t believe that includes the 1997 fire in Pangnirtung.

Even at “only” three, think what this has cost. Each school had to be replaced at the cost of millions of dollars, and due to the number of incidents the GN must now basically self insure. What would an extra $30 - 50 million fund? How many houses, senior centres, addiction programs.

And how many of the school fires were due to arson? Every parent who is on a housing waiting list should know where there kid is, and what they are doing.

It’s about time that parents take responsibility for their kids.

#7. Posted by Arlene Hache on November 10, 2016

$14 million that could have funded essential programs down the toilet.

#8. Posted by Nunavut needs first on November 10, 2016

The time has come to carve off added perks in rebuilding burned down anything.  Simple buildings, properly heated with lighting, play areas, etc.  No added expense until the main housing crisis is lowered, food expenses down and addiction services are up and running for the people. Focus on Nunavut.  All bonuses suggested by #4 goes to fill Nunavut needs first.

#9. Posted by Mariner on November 10, 2016

Its not just schools. All GN Buildings.

#10. Posted by Huvaguuq on November 11, 2016

And Mr. Peterson is still Finance Minister? He should be forced to resign in shame!!! Or is there no one left on the regular members side to be elected to Cabinet? Maybe time for an early election?

