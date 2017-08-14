City to hire trained fitness instructors for Iqaluit aquatic centre
New staff to replace volunteer instructors who were let go
Paid fitness staff are on the City of Iqaluit’s hiring agenda, Iqaluit’s recreation director, Amy Elgersma, told members of the city’s recreation committee Aug. 11.
An upcoming competition to employ more fitness instructors at the Iqaluit aquatic centre comes after the city did not renew the contracts of volunteer instructors who said they would resign if certain safety upgrades and training needs were not met.
The new hires will be trained to deliver a streamlined series of courses to ensure a sustainable program and avoid breaks in service, Elgersma told members of the recreation committee, Aug. 11.
“If someone is away or sick, another one of the instructors will be able to step in, instead of [having] a class that is specialized and only one person knows how to teach,” she said.
But committee members wanted to know how the former volunteers, many of whom worked as instructors at the since-closed Atii Fitness Centre prior to the Aquatic Centre, would be included in the new plan.
“In your hiring, are you going to welcome back some of the volunteers?” committee member Vicki Sahanatien asked.
“It would be a shame to waste their skills. They spent many years getting their training. It would be good to welcome them to be part of the team.
Elgersma did not say whether previous staff would be hired but did say that, “we are going to follow the regular city hiring process and anyone is welcome to apply for those positions.”
She said a hiring committee will be put in place for the new recruits, who will work 10-month terms with flexible part-time hours.
And while paid staff will run classes, there will still be lots of options for drop-in classes included with the aquatic centre pass, she said.
Other classes will require registration and an additional fee.
Elgersma said in her update on pool operations that the summer fitness schedule began 11 days earlier than planned, “due to volunteer group instructor resignation.”
In a Facebook post at the time, volunteer instructor Janine Budgell said, “you may have heard that the volunteer instructors at the Aquatic Centre resigned, We did not. We were resigned.”
She added that the group hopes to have a chance to teach fitness in Iqaluit in the future.
Committee chair Coun. Joanasie Akumalik said some residents brought concerns to him, after a virtual fitness program—video classes—were put in place over the summer.
“They would rather have a person doing instruction for safety reasons,” he said.
Elgersma said the video classes will continue as a value-added program, for variety.
“We are not looking to replace people with DVDs,” she said.
Community members will still be able to volunteer at the front desk, in the youth program and in the fitness centre to supervise the gym.
An 11-year-old resident, who recently spoke to council with concerns about overcrowding at the pool, also presented to the committee Aug. 11.
In response, Elgersma said the city is training more lifeguards to address the understaffing issues in the fall, and she herself has been recertified as a lifeguard so she can be on call.
She also reminded the committee that comment cards are available at the aquatic centre’s desk for anyone to make suggestions or ask for small upgrades and add-ons they think would benefit users.
“We take those comment cards very seriously,” she said.
(8) Comments:
this reminds me of the time my docter told me i needed to excersize and eat less of my wifes tempting sweets . despite my distrust of docters i decided to take up running with my companion dog toby . my wife was very concirned because of my age but i eased her worried mind by telling her stories of when i used to run 50 miles a day in my 20s . i ran in perfect form for the first few minites . however little toby god bless him saw a bee and dashed towards it and his leash got tangled up in my left sandal . i hollered at him as i hit the ground and swalloed an aweful amount of dirt . my wife was quite upset with me .
i do not excersize anymore because i am no longer allowed to run outdoors and the pool is off limits for reasons unbenounst to me !
More HR problems at City Hall. Instead of addressing the underlying problems with how management treats employees, and addressing the safety concerns with City operations which almost caused the death of a City employee last year, stubbornness.
You get what you pay for, i.e., who you elected, and whether they take responsibility for City operations.
“Elgersma said the video classes will continue as a value-added program, for variety.” Stand up comedy.
Cool story Harold, tell it again!
Why hire people into term positions? Why not permanent hires with some benefits? Term positions only guarantee a revolving door of staff and ongoing challenges with staffing.
#4 Job insecurity is exactly why there are so many term positions. It’s all part of the ‘vision of Nunavut’ to ethnically cleanse Nunavut of ‘non-Inuks’.
Stay tuned…
So the city that is already broke and can’t provide even basic infrastructure and has cut back just about every departments budget, gives the recreation department more money to pay for staff that didn’t need to be paid for if Amy could have just been mature and had a conversation with some volunteers to address some valid safety concerns?
Starting to seem like recreation is running the show at the city
@6: wow, “ethnically clense”? You might want to look up that term and think about whether you want to throw it around casually like that.
Maybe it’s not because you’re white that makes your unhireable, maybe it’s your attitude? Southerners are welcome to work and live in Nunavut. Term positions can be a blessing in disguise for those who make Iqaluit their home, they weed out the duds (both southerners and Inuit). You want job security? Then make a good impression. I’ve heard of some unfair situations at the GN for some positions, but anyone who’s willing to commit and prove they’re not just in Nunavut for pre-retirement income or to clear student loan debt is going to find good meaningful work here.