City of Iqaluit workers set to ratify new collective agreement

Union advising members to approve long-sought wage-benefit deal

Nunavut Employees Union workers demonstrate outside Iqaluit city hall in August 2016, during negotiations over a new wage-benefit deal that, after nearly two years, now appears close to being resolved. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut Employees Union workers demonstrate outside Iqaluit city hall in August 2016, during negotiations over a new wage-benefit deal that, after nearly two years, now appears close to being resolved. (FILE PHOTO)

December 15, 2017 - 3:29 pm

The City of Iqaluit’s unionized workers appear to be close to striking a wage-benefit deal with their employer, after nearly two years of negotiations.

The agreement is expected to pass this evening once votes are in from unionized staff, after the city, a three-person union bargaining team and a federal mediator reached a tentative four-year collective agreement late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 14.

“The city employees have to vote on whether or not to accept or reject the tentative agreement. They’re recommending acceptance,” Bill Fennell, president of the Nunavut Employees Union, said on Friday. “I’m hopeful that it will go that way.”

A second round of voting for union members closed at 2 p.m. today. Votes will be counted starting at 4 p.m.

Unionized employees met Thursday at the Anglican Parish Hall for a first round of voting, and for an information session on the specifics of the potential new deal, which would clearly state employee rights to benefits such as health care, pensions and vacation days.

At the same time, city councillors gathered for a closed-door session where they voted in favour of the agreement.

“They came out and passed a motion to ratify the collective agreement,” city spokesperson Angela Spitzer said. Now, it’s a waiting game, “until both parties agree,” she said.

Both the city and the union declined to comment on the details of the wage-benefit agreement until votes are in and contracts are signed.

Talks have been ongoing since January 2016, but little compromise had been reached, until this week.

“It was a really hard-fought battle for the bargaining team,” where the city at first would not bend, Fennell said. “They’ve come a long way since then through the mediator.”

“I would like to thank the mayor and council for stepping in and assisting and getting a deal. The council looked at the package and directed the city staff to make an offer, which was accepted.”

Tension reached a peak in March of last year, after a wage freeze and benefit reduction was imposed on non-unionized workers.

The freeze, meant to help curb the city’s deficit, led to a letter-burning protest in front of city hall.



Results from the union vote should be in by 5 p.m., Fennell said, adding, “Until it’s ratified there’s not a whole lot more that can be said.”

“I believe it will pass, but I’ve been proven wrong before,” Fennell said. “Ultimately it’s up to all of the members. It’s a democratic system.”

Around 120 city staff would be affected by the proposed agreement.

“I am pleased that the city and union were able to reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, and reflects the prudent management of public funds,” Muhamud Hassan, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in a news release.

Federal conciliator Jack Bourassa, a representative of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said the agreement will be good news not only for the unionized employees, but for Iqaluit residents as a whole.

“Clearly, much can be accomplished when we work together.”