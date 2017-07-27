City of Iqaluit to dispose of three vacant downtown lots
Councillors want more commercial space
Old unsightly houses along Iqaluit’s Queen Elizabeth Way could soon make way for more commercial space in the city’s downtown core.
Iqaluit City Council gave third reading July 25 to a land disposal bylaw for three unused parcels of land along that street.
While the smallest lot is to be disposed of at its appraised market value, councillors were careful about how, and for what purposes, the other two lots would be disposed.
They decided unanimously that the lots would be used for commercial space, with an option for mixed use space should applicants wish to build residential units on the second floor of any new building.
To decide the scope of project proposals that would be considered for the land, councillors struck a committee July 11, when the bylaw passed second reading,
Since the city wants to increase small business and improve the pedestrian experience downtown, the committee decided against allowing office space to be built on the land, city director of planning and development, Mélodie Simard, told councillors July 25.
Instead, the committee—which included deputy mayor Romeyn Stevenson, Coun. Terry Dobbin and Simard—developed a reduced list of projects that could be considered for the land parcels.
Applicants providing proposals to the city for the parcels will need to confirm that the main floor use of new buildings built on the lots will be among the following:
• A daycare;
• education facility;
• automotive gas bar;
• bank;
• business services;
• custom workshops;
• food and drink establishment;
• retail store;
• emergency and protective services;
• personal services establishment;
• studio; or,
• undertakers’ establishment.
Projects would also be required to break ground for construction no later than 24 months following project approval.
Besides use of space and price, the committee decided buildings with a larger gross floor area of would be prioritized, Simard said.
And any project that would include development on a nearby or adjacent land parcel would get priority, Simard said, when asked by Mayor Madeleine Redfern.
Lots between and around the three city parcels are privately owned. Project proposals that seek to use more space by acquiring privately owned parcels of land would have a competitive edge.
Councillors noted that this vision for added commercial space in the downtown would bring with it a need for parking and increased efforts on pedestrian safety.
Simard assured the council that the shortage of parking at the two grocery retailers located on the same roadway, Northmart and Arctic Ventures, would not be worsened by any new commercial development on the lots.
“Today we would require more parking than is provided on those sites,” she said.
The old houses that sit on the land parcels now were originally owned by the federal government.
The city decided to take ownership of the parcels in February 2016, after the Government of Nunavut passed on the opportunity.
While tests have shown the land is not contaminated, there is asbestos in the buildings, which will have to be torn down.
I expect that those lots are worth a great deal of money. Considering the city’s terrible financial situation, those lots should go to the highest bidder regardless of whether the purpose is office or retail space. I hope that potential sale revenue is not lost because of this decision to limit the types of development.
What about that blue house right dab in the middle of that street? lol
the Government of Nunavut passed on the opportunity
The government shouldnt be allowed to bit on this site.
I wish i was the homeowner in the middle. I am sure they will be able to sell at a high price.
Commentor #1: under Article 14 of the Nunavut Agreement lots within municipal boundaries may not be alienated - i.e the municipality has no option to sell them. They may be leased, but the lease amount may not exceed limits set out in the by-laws which effectively eliminate the municipality’s ability to earn a profit on leases.
Thank you Candace for reminding me of all the rules and regulations in place to ensure that this municipality will remain poor, starved for infrastructure, and have lousy potholed filled roads. It kind of makes sense after all