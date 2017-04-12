NEWS: Iqaluit

City of Iqaluit cracks down on expired business licenses

Fourteen Iqaluit companies face bylaw charges for failing to renew licenses

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



If you want to operate a business in Iqaluit, you'll have get a $250 business licence. If not, you could get taken to court and forced to obtain a licence or renew your expired licence. (FILE PHOTO) If you want to operate a business in Iqaluit, you'll have get a $250 business licence. If not, you could get taken to court and forced to obtain a licence or renew your expired licence. (FILE PHOTO)

April 12, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A handful of Iqaluit residents had to appear at the Nunavut Court of Justice April 11 because they failed to mind their own business … licenses.

If you were wondering why the Justice of the Peace docket for April 11 was crowded with a who’s-who of Iqaluit companies, including Arctic Co-operatives Ltd., Arctic Ventures, Iqaluit Dental Clinic, Tittaq Office Products and Pai-Pa Garage, it’s because they were all operating with expired business licenses.

Companies operating in Nunavut’s capital must have a valid business licence in order to operate legally and those licenses expire Dec. 31 every year.

Those licenses bring in their fair share of revenue for the city. New licenses for residents cost $250 and then $200 on subsequent renewals. Non-residents must pay $550 for new licenses and $450 to renew.

Business licence fees are waived for non-profit and charitable organizations.

The city gives businesses until Feb. 15 to renew for an extra cost and if they fail to do so, a list of expired licenses is handed over to municipal enforcement officers who then lay charges under the city’s Business Licence By-law.

Renewals received after Feb. 15 can be subject to a $50 fee, according to city sources.

A total of 14 businesses were listed on the April 11 court docket including Nunavut Tourism.