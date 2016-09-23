Citing reasonable doubt, judge acquits Iqaluit artist on assault charges
“I can’t say I believe… or that I disbelieve”
Jonathan Cruz, the well-known Nunavut mural artist and one-time youth advocate, admitted to tearing out his former partner’s hair in the heat of an argument.
He also admitted to lunging at her, putting her in headlocks, giving her a fat lip, inflicting bruises on her arms and chest and leaving marks on her neck during a series of violent arguments between 2013 and 2015.
But Cruz, who testified in his own defence at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit Sept. 22 while staring down the barrel of four assault charges, denied strangling his former partner.
And he denied, during his two-day judge-alone trial, that he was stronger than her.
Instead, Cruz painted a picture of an equally aggressive partner, constantly “picking at me.”
In the end, Justice Vital Ouellette, found Cruz not guilty on all four counts.
“I can’t say I believe… or that I disbelieve” the testimony of either Cruz or the complainant, Ouellette said in his ruling.
Both were non-credible at times, the visiting judge from Alberta said.
The Crown failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt: “That burden is quite high. ‘Pretty sure’ is not beyond a reasonable doubt, for example,” Ouellette said.
But Ouellette appeared to believe Cruz more than the complainant: The judge listed parts of the complainant’s testimony he did not believe, while mostly listing parts of Cruz’s testimony he did believe.
Cruz and his former partner met in August 2012 and started dating shortly thereafter, the court heard during trial.
The four assault charges stem from incidents that Cruz admitted to took place between August 2013 and March 2014.
Each of the four incidents, described by both Cruz and the complainant with most of the same details, show an unhappy couple stuck in a pattern of aggressive and insulting behavior towards each other.
Each incident involves an argument that turned physical after the pair began fighting about something apparently banal.
The first charge arose from an incident on Aug. 20, 2013, when Cruz said he got angry after tripping over an indoor gate.
The second incident occurred on Feb. 26, 2014, in the couple’s bed with their one-month old baby.
Conversation turned into argument, which became violent when Cruz said he wanted to hold his son and his partner wouldn’t let him.
The third incident, on Easter weekend in April 2014, began when Cruz returned to the couple’s home after work, expecting his former partner to cook a festive dinner for friends.
But the complainant testified that she was overwhelmed with caring for their baby and cooking her first turkey, and she told Cruz she couldn’t cook the dinner.
An argument ensued that involved a “tug-of-war” with their infant before turning violent.
The fourth assault charge stems from an incident on March 1, 2015.
Cruz said he returned home from work, found his former partner and her friend in an upstairs bedroom and went back downstairs when he did not want to join their conversation.
Cruz said his partner followed him back downstairs where she began yelling in his face until Cruz punched holes in two doors, smashed a phone and had another physical altercation with his former partner.
Cruz admitted to having anger management problems, for which he has been receiving counseling since the fourth incident.
“I wish all the abuse I’ve given you could be taken back and no words can explain how I feel but let’s just say I’m sorry,” Cruz wrote in an email on the court record to his former partner in February 2014.
But the difference in the testimony of Cruz and the complainant lies in the description of the physical altercations.
Cruz described each altercation as a “scuffling,” “grabbing each other,” and a “mutual fight.”
The complainant described “brutal beatings,” being “strangled,” and fearing for her life.
Cruz said she was impossible, would get in his face and egg him on, and once punched him in the ear perforating his eardrum.
But Cruz admitted to putting the complainant in a headlock twice and to pulling his partner’s hair once in an effort to pin her to the ground.
“She lost some hair,” but not as much as was entered into evidence, Cruise said.
Cruz stopped short of admitting to strangling the complainant.
“How’d she get those marks on her neck?” Crown prosecutor Benjamin Flight asked Cruz on the stand after showing Cruz photo evidence.
“When we were fighting,” Cruz said.
“So you put your hand on her neck?”
“Yes.”
“Did you squeeze?”
“I don’t agree with that.”
“Could you have left those marks without squeezing?”
“I didn’t squeeze her neck,” Cruz said.
The complainant would bar the door of rooms during arguments and prevent Cruz from leaving, Cruz said.
“So you had no choice but to be violent?” Flight asked.
“To push her away, yes.”
Flight asked if Cruz was stronger than his former partner.
“I’m not stronger than her,” Cruz said after a five-second delay.
But Ouellette said the complainant’s credibility was diminished by denying behavior that was caught in a secret video filmed by Cruz.
Cruz said he shot the video so “people could see the kind of person I’m dealing with.”
The video, shown in court on Sept. 21, features an audio conversation between Cruz and the complainant in June 2014.
The complainant can be heard refusing to let Cruz leave the room, which the complainant denied on the stand.
Ouellette also said the complainant exaggerated her description of the violence and said the photo and physical evidence only shows minor injuries.
Meanwhile, the judge said he couldn’t “disbelieve” that Cruz tried to de-escalate situations by leaving the room.
And Cruz’s perforated eardrum amounted to “significant bodily harm,” Ouellette said.
“I can’t say with any certainty what happened… I don’t know who to believe, and therefore must find Mr. Cruz not guilty.”
“You’re free to go, Mr. Cruz,” Ouellette said.
Cruz stared at the complainant, sitting in the courtroom gallery, as he left the courtroom a free man.
I’ve been a victim of the exact same behavior. An argument starts over something trivial, I try to leave, she prevents me from leaving, as I try to move past her starts screaming “DON’T TOUCH ME!” Hits me, claws at me, and I finally push her away/off of me.
Thank god I escaped that relationship before either of us got hurt or I winded up in court.
Yes, it takes two, but you cant presume the man is always the aggressor. For guys, or anyone reading this, if this sounds like your relationship, get out now. It doesn’t get any better.
Looks like the behaviour of two spoiled people who never grew up, fighting like little kids in a sandbox. So there’s no turkey dinner? Big deal call 979-6767, make a Snack order.
Should send them both out for “how to be an adult” classes. What a waste of time and money for our courts.
I agree with #1 not letting the guy leave when he wants to de-escalate is just plain stupid aggressive behaviour. What is he supposed to do when he wants to leave? Fight his way out?
Yup agreed
women seem to fight to have the man to leave when they are not a fault then when they try and go fight with them to stay then the woman gets violent to the man just cuz she knows he cant defend him self back. I was apart of that, I see that more often then men beating on women. women have been taking advantage of the system for far way too long. I been beaten, bloody broken nose and cracked ribs and when she called the cops I was the one taken to the cell… not all men are abusers, 9 times out of 10 they are the abused and just had enough and snapped keep that in mind… now-a-days the system is just wrong. women need to learn not to bite the hand that feeds, or just leave completely. my 2 cents I hope I don’t offended anyone, all I can say she was my last mistake
wish upon a star for warm and cozy nights… this is my time !!!!
So it is okay to put a woman in headlocks etc., as long as he doesn’t strangle her????
WTF?
He admits openly to doing many of these things, yet he is let off?
Only in Nunavut!!!
What kind of judge is this - he might as well print a license to do those things to your Partner and get out of jail free”.
There was enough in this case that she said and he
If a guy can get away with doing all that to a woman, I think all women should pack up and leave Nunavut.
This is a disgrace. After all he did to her, he is adamant he didn’t strangle her, as if that is bad and all this isn’t?? Sick little man!
Women, man the life boats now ladies; this Judge may come back again and let your partner off the hook, for what they do to you.
Clear out fast and go to a place where they make sense.
When there is violence in the home Family Services is supposed to investigate and apprehend the child. They were using the child in a tug of war? That is toxic behaviour in the extreme.
Was the child apprehended in this case? Whoops, I forgot these are non-Inuit so I suppose they got a free pass. If they were Inuit that child would have taken from them in no time, no questions asked.
Sounds like two people who deserve each other but that poor baby does not deserve parents who act like that.
I witnessed many fights in my time as a Peace Officer in Iqaluit. 9 out of 10 were females. I found the girls in Iqaluit to be more aggressive than the men.
Some sick victim blaming in this comment section. Guy admitted to all that and still gets off. This “judge” should be ashamed. So many terrible decisions out of the NCJ. Sadly it is open season on women in Nunavut. Just say she blocked the door and go at it.
#7 your use of language would seem to indicate a bias, on your part, that causes me to discount your statement about “girls”. Using that term for adult females while using the term “men” for adult males is likely to set up an immediate expectation in the minds of the reader.
No good no matter how you try to play it.
Violence is always wrong, so we cannot dress it up and try to say it is okay and dismiss it like this.
I agree, just because he didn’t actually strangle her, it is okay about the rest? Never in my eyes.
The Judge erred in this big time!
All women should indeed leave Nunavut until every male up here stops acting like a cave man.
I cannot believe all these posts about who’s the victim and who’s not? Only one poster worried about the baby out of 10!!! Kudos #6. Glad to see there is still an actual person with feeling yet and not worried about whos right or wrong.
IMO! They are both abusers and CHILD ABUSERS no doubt. WTF is wrong with this court system nowadays? Rapists getting more time then murderers(sorry, was found guilty of manslaughter, still killing a human being in my book). The judge aquits the case and nothing done about there abuse of the baby? Using the baby for tug of war which lucky for the baby the limbs weren’t torn off, physically fighting in bed with the baby in bed(luckily the baby wasn’t punched or slapped).
From the sounds of it the baby should have been taken out of the custody of the legal guardian and put into foster care or adopted out right from when the first or second call to rcmp was made.
Shame on you Nunavut Justice system for not taking caring about such a young life.
Just re-read #6’s post as stated both parents were non-inuit. So I can see why the baby is still in there care. Have seen this going on for years and years. Not making it a racist post as I am not racist, just stating how the jsutice, police system works here in the north.
#10, I agree with the first five sentences of your comment. I disagree with your closing statement however! Not every male up here is abusive to their partner. We have some really decent men up here who don’t get into trouble with the law but thrive in relationships. I’m sorry your experience with us has not been positive.
There was no tug of war with the child. Consider that someone who is facing charges will lie and do whatever it takes to make the other person look badly.
The victim did whatever it took to protect her child from a crazy person.
She fled her home often to escape the abuse.
You have no idea what she continues to go through in order to protect her child from further abuse. STOP writing about her child. Her child has been away from the abusive relationship since he was one year old.
She was an abused woman and she was abused during her pregnancy. Does she deserve your type of comments for that? PLEASE STOP SPEAKING ABOUT SOMETHING YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT.
Shocked and disbelief at the outcome of this so called trial. Please everyone, google Domestic Violence and the Law to read about consent to abuse. This is the tactic that Cruz’s lawyer used for his defence. It clearly states that in domestic assault cases consent is considered differently than in stranger assault cases i.e.:barroom brawls, sports fights etc. The judge disregarded this fact and allowed this defence to stand. The Crown needs to appeal this decision. For the judge to say that the victims injuries are minor is absolutely ridiculous. Split lip, hair torn from the scalp, and multipe contusions i.e. hematomas/deep tissue trauma causing dark black and blue bruises across the upper chest. Then to say that Cruz’s eardrum injury and no other signs of injury was significant bodily harm is absurd. Victim Blaming at its best. The judge should be ashamed !
My prayers are with the victim and her family members. I used to be thrown around and kicked and punched by my first husband. That was a blow to me mentally as I had never been hit by my parents, not even once! He brainwashed my family members and my 2 children that he had never done these things, that I was not well mentally. Brainwashed my older sister and they became best friends after I left him. Knowing my family believed his lies, I am totally estranged from every single person in my family, my choice,
An Anglican minister and an RCMP police tried to rape me while I was living in my community. I brought these 2 items to the attention of the Major Crime Unit here in Winnipeg, the case was transferred to Iqaluit. The end result in a letter ‘we can’t find the Anglican minister’, ‘the RCMP committed suicide and is not longer around. ‘As I write more about this, heals a bit each time. When nobody believes you, you die a bit each time in realizing that. NOBODY BELIEVES.
This appears to have been an extremely difficult case, with questionable portions in the sworn testimony of accused and complainant alike. The judge did not have an easy decision.
However, it is not the court’s duty to make popular decisions. Justice does not arise out of popularity contests.
The most important duty of courts everywhere in this country is to ensure that accused persons receive fair and impartial trials and that a finding of guilt means guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The judge in this case performed that duty. The evidence before him clearly raised reasonable doubt in his mind and he applied the law correctly. If he did not apply the law correctly, the Crown can file an appeal.
All in all, this was a good day for the justice system. No matter who you are you cannot waltz into the courts and get the result you want on demand.
Because of the application of reasonable doubt, Mr. Cruz has been found not guilty, but that does not mean that he is “innocent.” He still leaves with a cloud of suspicion hanging over him.
“Stonewalling - “the experience of stonewalling is downright painful for women who are stonewalled, as they are apt to feel isolated – a sense that no one cares about them. To understand the effects of stonewalling on most women, a man need only think of how bad humiliation feels. That’s how isolation feels to his partner, which is why she tries so hard to break through the stone wall.
In aggressive stonewalling, the stonewaller knows that the silence, cold shoulder, and emotional isolation hurt his partner. He stonewalls to gain leverage or power. This is a common tactic in battering relationships, in which the more powerful partner systematically controls or dominates the less powerful one through his refusal to communicate.”
what kind of a person makes secret recordings?
Women, Children don’t matter in Nunavut! so I just take it day by day, so my kid does too. then again when my kid gets bigger and stronger he will turn to his father who will be weaker and older and the cycle goes on. because when an abuser meets another one, the same story shall be read/heard again in the court. i’m not the only one!
A woman, mother is a like a BEAR protecting herself and her children…that is all i can say. I live with silent abuse and mental…but i protect my children with all of me!!!
Let’s review the facts…
Victims Evidence:
-photos of split lip
-photos of dark bruising all over chest and arms
-photos of scratched and marked neck
-envelope of hair torn out
-smashed phone
-photo of defensive injury to finger
-photo of cut neck
-photo of doors punched through by accused
-letters of admission/apology from accused to victim
-multiple witnesses to testify that the accused admitted to abuse
-other evidence that was unable to be heard
Accused evidence:
- a secret recording that was kept for many months of the victim crying, upset, angry, and blocking a doorway, demanding to know what the accused wanted with their infant, the family house and so on - NO ASSAULT TOOK PLACE
NOW: Help me understand?
What do you need to prove you were a victim of abuse?
More Evidence from victim:
- proof of accused attending multiple anger management/therapy sessions for anger issues throughout the relationship
You would think if these assaults were mutual that there would be more secret recordings and photos of injuries to the accused???
“A perforated eardrum is a hole or tear in the eardrum. It can be uncomfortable, but usually heals within a few weeks or months provided your ear is kept dry and there’s no infection.
The eardrum, also known as the tympanic membrane, is a thin layer of tissue that separates the outer ear from the middle ear.
A hole in the eardrum can be caused by:
a middle ear infection, if pus builds up inside your ear and puts pressure on your eardrum
an injury to the eardrum, such as a severe blow to the ear or poking an object such as a cotton bud deep into the ear
a sudden loud noise, such as a loud explosion
changes in air pressure, such as pressure changes while flying at high altitude or when scuba diving”
If the victim struck the accused during the assault and did indeed cause this injury, why didn’t the accused bring this up to the RCMP that night?
Why weren’t there any injuries visible to the accused?
Why wasn’t there any bruising to show this significant type of blow?
If i was going to record an argument to use it later for, i would ensure that i looked like the victim on the recording. I am sure while he was recording he knew not to yell or get physical.