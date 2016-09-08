Childhood trauma led to addiction, resignation: Nunavut MP
"I spent my life hiding myself from other people"
Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo says a childhood plagued with abuse drove him to alcohol addiction—trauma he has only begun to face in recent months.
The beleaguered MP, who resigned from cabinet and the Liberal caucus in May to seek treatment, and who now sits as an independent member of Parliament, gave his most revealing interview Sept. 7 to CBC News’ chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
“I came from a family that alcohol destroyed,” Tootoo told Mansbridge in a one-on-one interview filmed in Ottawa. “So the emotional trauma you witness and see as a child… it affected me.”
Tootoo said the trauma stemmed from the relationship between his parents. He left home at 14 years old and moved to Churchill, Manitoba to live with his grandmother before moving across the country to study at different colleges.
“I’ve been pretty much on my own since I was 14 years old,” Tootoo told Mansbridge.
“I was beaten. I was sexually abused. At 15 or 16, there was a suicide attempt. All these things that happened in my life… I always thought this stuff never bothered me. I buried it.”
Tootoo said the abuse happened in both the North and the South while he was away studying in Yellowknife, and in colleges in Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Mansbridge asked Tootoo why he thought he was a target for that abuse.
“I was a young child,” Tootoo replied. “I was vulnerable. I was like a chameleon. I fit into every situation I was thrown into to survive. Not talking about things and burying it… to forget those things, that didn’t help.”
Tootoo said he carried on and returned home to Nunavut to pursue a successful career in both business and later politics; he was first elected to the Nunavut legislature in 1999.
“Drinking wasn’t my problem,” Tootoo said. “Not drinking was my problem. Because when I wasn’t drinking, it was me. And I spent my life hiding myself from other people.”
Tootoo said he did not reveal his alcohol addiction while being vetted by the Liberal party leading up to the October 2015 election.
“Only by talking about those issues, I feel like I’m at peace with them,” he said.
In the interview, Tootoo said that he’s now sober, feeling better than ever and ready to get to work for Nunavummiut as the House of Commons prepares to sit for a fall session starting Sept. 19.
Mansbridge touched only briefly on a relationship Tootoo admitted to having as MP, which provoked his resignation, at least in part.
The CBC interviewer asked how the relationship could be both consensual and inappropriate, as Tootoo has described it.
“It was two consenting adults,” Tootoo said. “It was inappropriate. I won’t go into why because I promised the individual that I’d protect their privacy.”
Tootoo would not indicate if the relationship was with a staffer, as has been reported.
During his May 31 conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which Tootoo resigned from cabinet and caucus, the MP told Mansbridge the PM told him to “take things one step at a time” and gave him a hug.
The Prime Minister’s Office would not comment on the CBC interview.
“We will not be commenting further on this issue,” said Cameron Ahmad, press secretary to the PMO, Sept. 8. “Our previous statements stand.”
The PMO said in July that Tootoo’s “status with regard to the Liberal caucus remains unchanged.”
But during the interview, Tootoo expressed hope that he would eventually be welcomed back by the Liberals.
For now though, Tootoo acknowledged he has work to do.
“I need to prove myself, that I’m the person the Prime Minister put trust in,” he said.
“[That] I am the person that the people that elected me put their trust in, to be able to represent them and bring forward their issues and try and make things better for the people of Nunavut.”
The CBC interview was a departure from other comments Tootoo has made publicly, which included tightly-scripted and often-repeated remarks.
Both times Tootoo has decided to reveal new details about his departure from the Liberal cabinet and caucus, he’s turned to the country’s national broadcaster.
But Nunavummiut have criticized Mansbridge for not pressing Tootoo to address the calls for his resignation, including accusations that his workplace relationship was an “abuse of power.”
@petermansbridge Why didn't you ask @HunterTootoo about his ability to represent Nunavummiut effectively going forward?— Alethea ArnaquqBaril (@Alethea_Aggiuq) September 8, 2016
Iqaluit resident Andrew Morrison started a petition this week calling for Tootoo’s resignation. More than 90 people have signed the petition.
You can watch Tootoo’s CBC interview exerpt here. The full interview airs on CBC Television’s Mansbridge One on One Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
(53) Comments:
When it comes to child abuse, there is no statute of limitations in Canada. Whenever the child abuse occurred, an offender can still be charged.
If Mr. Tootoo was sexually abused at Akaitcho Hall in Yellowknife, Notre Dame, in Wilcox. SK, Ashbury College, in Ottawa or by a family member he should name them and the authorities can investigate and if warranted, charges laid.
Same old excuses from Nunavut men in power, basically alluding to “my actions weren’t my fault because bad things happened to me”. I’m tired of these excuses. I applaud him for facing his past. That’s a brave thing, and I’m sorry those things happened to him, they shouldn’t have.
Don’t use it as an excuse to be a terrible human being. I see it far too often in Nunavut “I was drunk it wasn’t my fault”. All you’re doing is perpetuating the cycle.
Take responsibility for your actions and _accept_ the consequences. That is how you stop the cycle, not by refusing the consequences (ie: resignation as MP).
This interview and the format of it was just for the people to feel sorry for hunter. It still doesn’t change what he has done it just gets the skeletons out of his closet. Most of us have skeletons but we would never be in a position to broadcast them on national television…get the help you need and step down as you really are doing more harm than good to nunavumiut
I totally understand the fact he is plague with alot of issues. My question to Hunter would be the fact that if he couldn’t do a ministerial job, or even be part of the liberal caucus to focus his “energies” on healing himself, what makes him think he is still able to hold the position of MP as an independent. To me, that doesn’t seem like the best option either for him, let alone all of Nunavumiut. Hunter, you need to step away for your own good, to deal with the issues you are plagued with. We know you have a lot of great strenghts and traits. Step down, heal, and use your strengths and traits to help others facing those very same issues. I don’t know what the best option is for you, but please ask yourself can I do any better for Nunavut,Canada and yourself, still holding a position. Good luck with your recovery Hunter!
God love you with these bad things happening to you or anybody else . They shouldn’t happen to anyone. So, your reasoning now in keeping your job and expense account and not being able to deliver on the premise of you being voted in as a member of the governing party which we wanted is going to make everything right? Just wondering!
It was interessting seing hunter on cbc being questioned by peter… I could tell some of it was a bunch of bs especially when he started stuttering. I loved the part where peter said that you know the public will not buy these excuses… As for hunter, the guy will not resign. He is there to represent himself. Why would he resign when he has a big fat paycheque to sit there and do nothing. He is just selfish and could careless about nunavut people.
As voters, we are not reasonable for what had happen in Mr. Tootoo’s past. He is now reasonable for our voice in Ottawa. If he was truly was working for us he would have
coming forward before the election and about anything in past that could effect his ability to represent us so we could make our own choice who will speak for us.
This man sat in our Nunavut government for years and had no problems, that I know of and should be use to the pressures of governing . He got caught! And his past becomes our problem today.
I DO FEEL for Mr. Tootoo and I hope he has closure to his past, but it his past and it is effecting us today and our future. He should step down and give us a chance to vote for the real Mr. Tootoo.
It takes incredible guts to talk about your painful life history on national TV. Our MP is being a true leader by doing this.
Perhaps he is not raking in the bucks for his riding, but he is shining a laser beam on a huge problem for us.
If more Inuit men had a clue why they act the way they do and actually confronted their past, Nunavut would be a way better place.
Way better than now plus a few community docks and other federal freebies.
Men should heed Hunter Tootoo’s example. How substance abuse can affect their career, why they may drink and misbehave, what they can do to live a more peaceful and respectful life.
Perhaps if he resigned and this whole situation is swept under the rug by a by-election, we wouldn’t have to face these matters like we are doing now.
Gee if only I knew all this before, I would never have been upset with Hunter, none of this is his fault, its all due to what he experienced decades ago…lol…time to put on your big boy pants Hunter…stop making bs excuses for your actions - Peter is right, no one is going to buy into it
Anyone who are earnest in heart and contrite in mind and had seriously studied the Inuit Culture and mingled among them, could empathize with Hunter Tootoo’s plight.
Being a Nunavut voter, however, my interest as an Iqaluit constituent that cast lot with him in the recently held federal election, is the stake I am properly represented in Ottawa.
If HT resigned from his Cabinet position, I could understand if the burden of Fisheries Department is too heavy for him to bear.
But why did he “resign” from the Caucus that carried him in the last election?
His resignation means, he no longer represents me. I did not vote for him as an independent candidate; unless, he was unjustly removed from the Caucus, then, that is altogether a different story.
If Hunter was unjustly expelled, I will support his decision to be independent.
I just cannot put it together like you #7. This is not the sum of it. Are victims entitled to take like victims? They know the awful price of being victims. Yes the whole ordeal makes you dysfunctional in some ways but then why can some people go into position of power. The abuse of power can make people do bad things. Time of face this curse.
And he quotes “[That] I am the person that the people that elected me put their trust in, to be able to represent them and bring forward their issues and try and make things better for the people of Nunavut.”
Again, again, and again. There is no excuse for your success in politics and career.
You need to resign, listen to us, hear us, can’t to listen to the people of Nunavut? Aren’t you hear to listen to us? Why aren’t you listening? Tell us why aren’t you listening? do you have behaviour manners?
We lost trust in you, please LISTEN TO US, we lost trust in you.
Mr. Tootoo, we don’t need to know your past, we want to be represented in honor. Be honorable and resign as MP, you are dragging us further through the mud as Inuit, it just reinforces the old sayings we have been trying to repair, “dumb Eskimo” or another “sore spot” for Nunavut.
you are not helping the Inuit by refusing to step down as MP. It’s not helping us. Step down, so someone else can take over and try again.
Why is previous abuse as a child and growing up in an alcoholic home considered an explanation and a pass for bad behaviour? Hate to say it but these are not situations that are only happening to Inuit or First Nation it also happens in every other ethnic group as well but in those groups it is not considered as an acceptable explanation for bad behaviour and it is not being used as a pass…. Other people suffer the consequences of their own behaviour so why is it different for Inuit and First Nations .... Stop being children and saying it’s not my fault it’s because of this and grow up and take responcibility. Only you control your behaviour there are no little people inside you moving your arms and legs making you do bad things….it is all up to you.
If these things really happened, then he needs a lot more time than a month in rehab to deal with them. How could an interview on national tv make you feel like, ok i’ve put it out there, im 100 % now and ready to work in the biggest political arena in this country, to represent the largest area with the biggest needs in this country. I just think this is why you should resign. You need to deal with your closet, alcoholism, heal with family, etc, etc, to do that you cannot expect to do your MP job on the side, not possible, not even by you. What you said last night is exactly why you should resign, I thought yo were going to say, this is why I need to step back for a few years, deal with these things and come back prepared in the next election.
BTW these cannot be an excuse for you did do to get turfed. That you did on your own, and should resign because of it. This coming out does not make that right.
I voted for another party, those who voted for the liberals, good job you guys.
When I see all of the negative comments here it makes me sick to my stomach. This man had a traumatic childhood had a consensual relationship with another adult. What ever happened to understanding, forgiveness, second chances. Leave this man alone and let him do what he was elected to do and that is to serve Nunavut. Give him a chance to see what he can do for us. God knows we need help and I am confident he will fight for a better Nunavut.
Betty is absolutely right.
Let me add to that that Alcoholics anonymous is not an effective program, in fact it’s failure rate is far higher than its success rate—largely because it’s premises are all wrong. This is not just an opinion, it is a proven fact.
I’m sorry but to think that you’ve been healed from a life of trauma by a program like this in a matter of a few weeks, or even a couple months, is totally unrealistic.
Blah, blah, blah. Cover it up with excuses. Many people have gone through the same things and some worse.
GIVE ME A BREAK PEOPLE, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ALREADY. LET HIM BE AND LET HIM DO HIS JOB.
WHAT’S DONE IS DONE, LEAVE IT ALONE. I VOTED FOR HUNTER AS HE WAS AT THAT TIME THE BEST PERSON FOR THE POSITION, I STILL THINK HE IS TODAY.
I KNOW HE MADE A BAD MISTAKE, BUT WE ALL LEARN FROM OUR MISTAKES AND HE WILL BE A BETTER PERSON.
I DON’T VOTE FOR ANY PARTY, I VOTE FOR THE PERSON WHO I THINK WILL BEST REPRESENT NUNAVUT AS A WHOLE.
#17 its not about Hunter. this is about Nunavut having a voice in the parliament. Hunters personal life and issues are too huge to deal with along with the needs of Nunavut. I believe we all support his walk to recovery, thats one issue. There is also representing Nunavut. He cannot do them both. No one can. He has not done a thing in the last 4 months for or about nunavut. only about himself. going national about his issues will not help anyone. I hope the prime minister will see that letting him back in will only cause more load on hunter and nunavut. dont go there. let him step down and heal. In the mean time, lets vote for a new MP that will concentrate on Nunavut while he heals. We could always vote for him again after his healing when he is ready. Thats my 2 cents
#20 I CAN USE ALL CAPS TOO TO PROVE MY POINT, but I wont.
the issue here is not so much the mistake of a consensual relationship, its the removal from the liberal party and now sits as an independent
“Let him do his job” is the problem. He cant do nearly as much of a job when is he is not a liberal. If you believe that hunter best represents Nunavut as a now independent then you’re delusional.
He deserves to heal. And, if he hasn’t done anything illegal, he deserves another chance. But if he is as broken as he says he is, how on earth does he plan to do his healing. This is supposed to be a job that is more demanding than usual, which is why it pays so much. What has he done in the last 4 months to earn that much money? Being broken doesn’t mean the things you did are suddenly okay. There are a lot of broken violent criminals and sex offenders. It means that you may be fix-able. A truly humble, repentant person would quietly step aside, and try again after he has healed, worked hard and earned peoples’ trust back. No one is condemning him. They’re saying he should humbly step out of the limelight. Why the need to be in politics right now? Just get a regular joe-job, heal, and learn some humility.
I’m glad we are all going through his 12 step program as a nation. Hopefully the final step is acceptance that he is not fit to lead this territory.
Hunter there is one way to settle this. Step down. Have a by election. Run again as an independent. Let the people decide who represents them in Parliament.
That would be fair to all parties.
this is nothing compared to what Leona did as a conservative, for her to just read the newspaper on a very important topic for Nunavut ! it clearly showed she didn’t care of our Northern Subsidy program where we are now suffering from high prices of food. give Hunter a break, by election would be just a waste of money and it will mean less focus time for Nunavut.
Dear Hunter,
I’m sorry you had these bad experiences. As an adult, you made poor decisions. Your poor decisions have a direct negative affect on 33,000 Nunavut residents. RESIGN. Go have peace. Go heal yourself. Try again, next time after you are healed. Resign Hunter.
Why is everyone making a big deal out of this? You’ve never had an affair? Hunter had an affair and 90% of people I know have had an affair its nothing new!! Give him a break.
We all know over the years, many MLA’s have resigned or been booted out of the Ledg.
I don’t recall Tootoo standing up as a Nunavut MLA, saying… So and so should not resign as a Nunavut MLA, because so and so grew up in an alcoholic family, and abused while young.
Nor did those MLS’s get a wimpy, all cuddles, me special TV interview.
Taking it a step further, does this mean all inmates in jail be released ASP ? Because the majority of Nunavut men in jail, also grew up in troubled alcoholic homes and may of been sexual abused victims themselves.
The hypnotic illusion of power representing Nunavut without ears and voice continues…
#28
lets put it in a justice metaphor since I saw another article about the corrections act.
lets say you hired a lawyer to represent you and the lawyer had an affair with someone and for whatever reason that affair resulted in the lawyer not being able to defend you effectively. I’m pretty confident you would hire a different lawyer right?
well this is what Hunter has become due to this situation. he lost his effectiveness as an MP and that’s why a lot of people are up in arms so Hunter is useless as an independent.
The bottom line issue here is not Hunter’s addiction issues, the abuse he went through as a youth, or even his inappropriate affair with his junior staffer.
The issue is should he continue to represent Nunavummiut now that he is no longer a member of the Liberal caucus. He says that he can be just as effective as an independent MP.
I say that he is full of bs. In no way, shape, or form can an independent MP have that same voice or influence as a member of the government, especially at the cabinet decision making level.
I challenge Hunter to write an Op Ed and outline for all Nunavummiut exactly how he can be an effective independent MP. Not pie in the sky generalities, give us a concrete list of what you are going to do to bring much needed results to your constituents.
If you can’t do this I suggest that you write that other letter, your resignation and give Nunavummiut the chance to elect a Liberal who will be a member of the government caucus.
#27 speak for yourself. I don’t share your views, this may have had a negative impact on you but not me. Speak for yourself.
my question is what was he was planning to do for the constituents of Nunavut?
did he even have a plan?
while he was mla; what did he do during all the years he was an mla?
no one can seem to answer this question, i dont think he could either unless it was written/drawn up for him.
i am confused as to what it is he wants for nunavummiut. not sure if he even cares. at this point we are only hearing about his personal drama. to date i have not heard what is being done for us in nunavut while he is currently mp.
My goodness # 28 really 90% of the people you know have had an affair what kinds of disrespectful people do you hang out with ... that is a different story. HT had an affair with a junior staffer who was in awe of his grey distinguished looks. I am truly sorry if HT had a bad upbringing but many people have reached out to get the help they need and you don’t get over this tragic events in three weeks. Do yourself a favor take a hard long look at your life sit down with a pen and paper and list all the things in your life that was a direct result because of your drug and/ and or alcohol addictions, what was the human carnage over the years because of your addictions. You will soon see a pattern starting to form. You have a lot of work to do in your personal life before you can do any kind of good for Nunavut. Right now your addictions rule you not the other way around. Good luck in your healing process.
It’s important here not to succumb to the temptation to take out frustrations out on Hunter on a personal level. I agree with #8 that this would be a difficult thing to do.
We wish you well on the road to recovery, Hunter. But you also need to see that your ability to do the job we elected you to do has been seriously impaired. An even more gutsy thing to do than share your history and trauma with the nation, would be to recognize that, for the sake of Nunavut, and step down.
To number 33 I think hunter went by the seat of his pants all his life but the life went right to his head and not the thinking one…as to accomplishments I have been in the north since it began and have seen absolutely no positive accomplishments from this guy..I guess he is riding on shirt tails
Nunavut men in power, residential school affects everyone, you can judge all you want but residential school affects us all today, no wonder were like that, nothing more nothing less, residential school, we were raised how we learned at residential school . . .
Less then 100 signatures in 3 days lol nice try Andrew
Hunter’s self disclosure on national TV will assist many men across Canada dealing with these same issues. For that Hunter, I thank you.
Nunavut deserves a healthy MP willing to fight for us. Right now you need to fight for yourself. Do yourself a favor and Resign so you can look after yourself. Do this for our men. Show them it is okay to take time to heal. For that Hunter, our men will thank you.
Hello folks, maybe this could have all been avoided if we stayed with the NWT and didn’t vote to split the great territory of NWT. Now Nunavut is like the little crying baby always wanting attention. Remember whom ever cries the loudest and longest always get the attention
I for one voted against division back then and I truly believe we would have been better off as NWT.
Time will tell if he will go back under the Liberal banner, because that’s what the people want anyways a LIBERAL.
If Tootoo truly wants to represent Nunavut, will he as an independent fiercely fight against the EU/Canada trade deal called Ceta (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement)?
A trade deal that will tremendously restrict democracy, as the Corporations will be the rulers, able to sue Governments in a secret international tribunal. If passes will Inuit Orgs: NTI, KIA’s, QIA, overnight be vaporized, as Inuit land Claims will not be recognized?
Multinational Corporations will be the ones making the laws. It’s very possible our rights to vital services such as water, health and power privatized and owned by Multinational Corporations.
Though maybe NTI will be pro Ceta? Under Ceta able to scatter Uranium mines like blowing snow without worry of harm to people or land. Because the Multinational Corporation can sue NTI, Nunavut Gov and Gov of Canada for loss of profits, if they say no.
Will Tootoo stand strong for Nunavut people or puppy dog cave to the liberals toxic Ceta?
People who are going thru s@#$ and dealing with critics need a pat on the back, of course it isn’t new. Everything comes in good and bad and what we chose n how we react depends on ourselves.
You can throw rocks, names but you also make them stronger and strength. where would we without you critics who don’t understand, but also been there and done that and forget and keep judging. Who knows how many of you who live here in Nunavut have something going on, you yourselves have/will be in a situation.
I aint for and against Mr. Tootoo; I’ve waited 10 years to see Harpo out of the big house. What that man did to the nation is far beyond what Tootoo has done.
#17 and #20: Thank you for your voices of compassion and fairness. The nasty, sometimes vengeful comments which have been made with respect to Mr. Tootoo are very disheartening and to an extent, foolish. Our MP was voted in by us, let’s find the words and actions to support him, give him another chance to have him represent us. I was very proud of how the Prime Minister took to Mr. Tootoo so quickly, and it is my belief our MP still has the support of the Liberal Party. Let’s be generous with our forgiveness and support.
Hunter keep going,your slowly making a comeback
#17,Is right, Hunter should have second chance. #18, is wrong AA is the best thing there is on this earth. There are many good people who cling on to AA. He have energy to do his job. #26, might be right that it would be too expensive if we were to have another election. #28, He didn’t lose his effectiveness because of his honesty. He will be stronger. #31, you are losing your effectiveness as being going against him all the time. He gets more support now from almost every corner. Hunter hang in there. For people who never had trauma, is like from far away from another country when they confront the one who have had one and, is like someone who never ever saw another race other than his own. That is our journey on this earth.
#45 know what, please tell us what Hunter has done to have earned a second chance.
As a Minister he was a bit of an embarrassment with his office losing confidential documents. What was he able to do so far for Nunavut? New docks? Deep sea port? Overturn EU ban on seal products?
As an MP he has proven that he cannot even manage a small office without getting into a romantic entanglement with one of his junior staff. This BTW is rule #1 for a boss, you do not date your staff. Period.
Now that he has returned he said that he was going to tour his riding and talk to his constituents. He went to Arviat and Rankin, and held not a single public meeting. In fact people who were trying to find him couldn’t. He hides. He evades. He does not tell the truth.
Sorry but I don’t think Hunter has done anything to earn a second chance.
#43 Lori, if you think that Hunter still has the support of Justin Trudeau you should Google Scott Andrews & Massimo Pacetti, two former members of the Liberal caucus who were kicked out for alleged sexual harassment of NDP colleagues.
Both sat as independent MPs but neither was allowed to run as a Liberal in the last election. Hunter has zero chance of returning to the Liberal party as a MP. He will be lucky if Trudeau allows him to even ask a single question in Question Period anytime in the next 3 years.
You also have to know that Hunter was hand picked by Justin Trudeau for the Nunavut seat. Quite simply you do not get a second chance to embarrass the PM. His political career is finished. If he leaves now another MP can try to undo his damage and push for what Nunavut needs.
My heart bleeds to anyone who is a victim of abuse. My family suffered generational abuse too from foreign colonizers that subjugated the land of my forefathers.
To escape persecution from the cruel hands of invading forces, our family were compelled to disperse and changed surnames to conceal our true identity.
Our inherited lands were grabbed - we never benefitted the fruits of the labor of our ancestors.
To move on, I learned how to forgive the oppressors. Forgiveness, do not follow the oppressor is off the hook. The oppressor is still held accountable of their wrongdoing against the victim.
Forgiveness means letting go of the grudges and be free from the toxic memory in the hands of the abuser.
We remember the pain; but, the pain do not bite anymore.
Freedom and liberty is released, the victim turned victor.
Old Trapper: You may have inside information. I don’t. I only know that we get one kick at the can before we die, and I’d rather encourage those who have the same mindset as me to have compassion and support second chances. I do respect what you say and I note your comment. Thank you for that.
#49 Lori, thank you for your comment. I do know Hunter and I like the man despite his recent difficulties.
I am however against second chances for people elected to high political office who then make poor personal decisions. Nunavut has at least one, often more, for every Legislative Assembly. Thankfully most resign voluntarily although lately some seem to think that because they didn’t actually kill anyone while driving drunk they don’t need to resign. Yes I mean you Tommy! This has set a poor precedent.
Hunter’s case is a bit different. The big issue is that Nunavut needs someone inside the government party. This is because Nunavut needs so much help. If it wasn’t in Canada it would be a third world country, a poor one at that. The smaller issue, Hunter was not honest. He tried to hide the true circumstances, tried to stonewall, tried to evade, and tried to hide. He is also deluding himself that he can get back into the Liberal caucus. He needs to step down.
Hunter Tootoo’s messy love triangle helped spur resignation from cabinet
The Globe and Mail
ROBERT FIFE
Hunter Tootoo’s inappropriate sexual liaison with a young staffer spiralled out of control when the former fisheries minister broke off the affair so he could pursue a committed relationship with the young woman’s estranged mother, sources say.
Two sources said the staffer was unaware Mr. Tootoo had been dating her mother and that the relationship had become serious. The mother also had no idea Mr. Tootoo was having an affair with her daughter, whom he had hired to work in his Parliament Hill office.
#51, Frontiers, what can anyone say except maybe “Hunter the Man!”
Mr Go Hunter (#51), I am not disturbed of HT’s multiple affectionate ways.
Not at all, indeed, not at all.
I fully understand the pains and trauma of his childhood past. I have participated several healing seminars and workshops on healing and deliverance that both the participants and the resource people are brought to tears in the retelling of painful stories.
King David was an adulterer; his son, Solomon, had 300 wives and 700 concubines - the wisest ruler of the land got problems too. Imagine, one thousand mothers-in-law in law to contend with?
Likewise, Samson, the Judge of Israel, was a philanderer too. Delilah, his lover betrayed him.
If HT could still represent well his constituency since he resigned from the ruling caucus, I have no problem with that.
It would be an issue if he is rendered political lameduck thereby losing his ability as “voice” from the North.