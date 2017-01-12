Charter airline says it got cold reception in Nunavik
“We’re surprised to see the way people react sometimes to competition"
Nolinor Aviation has plans to expand its services in the Canadian Arctic in 2017, but the airline says it isn’t getting the welcome it hoped for.
The Montreal-based charter service, which already operates in Nunavut, was awarded a contract to fly teachers with the Kativik School Board to and from Nunavik over the Christmas holidays.
But when the airline’s charter arrived in Kuujjuaq Dec. 21 to pick up its first load of passengers, Nolinor’s vice president, Marco Prud’homme, said the flight crew was left to provide its own ramp, ground and counter services.
“Nobody wanted to give us the service,” Prud’homme said. “They were either busy…or said they couldn’t because of outside pressure.”
Prud’homme said the crew built its own ramp to load cargo it moved from the terminal itself, while putting up a portable counter inside the terminal for check-in.
“It’s important to understand that from our perspective, our concern is that passengers who had to walk and cross the taxi way to get to the plane,” he said. “That type of situation, in our view, adds some safety issues.”
Prud’homme said Nolinor did not encounter issues with its other three flights to and from Kuujjuaq over the holiday period, although the airline has written to both the airport and Transport Canada to report the incident.
For its part, the Kativik Regional Government—whose transport department oversees operations at the Kuujjuaq airport—told Nunatsiaq News that ground and ramp services, along with access to airport facilities, “were given in full.”
“The only thing that was not provided was the ground handling services,” the KRG said in a Jan. 9 email. “But this is the responsibility of the airline and is not something we provide.”
Air Inuit, the Nunavik-based airline that Nolinor initially contacted for ground and ramp support, directed Nunatsiaq News to its owner, Makivik Corp. for comment.
For its part, Makivik has yet to respond to a request for an interview or comment.
Prud’homme says the incident sends a clear message that new airlines are not welcome in the region.
That’s unfortunate, he says, when northern communities could benefit from improved and cheaper services with more competition in the airline industry.
“We’re surprised to see the way people react sometimes to competition,” Prud’homme said. “Everywhere you go in the aviation industry, people are trying to help each other.”
That won’t stop Nolinor from trying; Prud’homme said the airline’s services are in demand throughout the region, and Nolinor has written to Kuujjuaq airport management to formally request permanent counter space at Nunavik’s main airport hub.
But the airline won’t say what contract or air route it’s eyeing.
The airline, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, has dropped hints on social media about plans to expand this year.
2017 will be a big year. Be the first to know why on December 31st. #myths and #legend #nolinoraviation Only 3 days to go.— Nolinor Aviation (@nolinoraviation) December 28, 2016
Nolinor is best-known across the North for providing charter and cargo services for Nunavut’s two operating mines: Agnico Eagle Mines’ Meadowbank mine and Baffinland’s Mary River mine.
But the airline has hit a few dead ends along the way. In 2013, Nolinor teamed up with the Nunavik-based Developpements Aputik to form Uppik Aviation to provide charter services to the region’s mining industry, through the venture never got off the ground.
In 2016, Nolinor teamed up—and then pulled out—of a venture with Iqaluit’s Go Sarvaq to operate regular flights between Iqaluit, Ottawa and Halifax.
(16) Comments:
next time dont come. we dont need you… only executive director KSB
I find it amusing that when an airline wants to cherry pick flights in a competitor’s market they think that the competitor should help them out.
Makivik has poured millions of dollars into both Air Inuit and First Air, some of which goes to pay for the ground handling equipment needed at an airport such as Kuujjuaq. They have also created a huge number of jobs in the region and supported local business and charities.
So Nolinor have you created even one single job in Nunavik? Or do you just fly southerners to their jobs at the mines and take your profits back south with you?
People in Nunavik have the good sense to support their locally owned businesses. Too bad that KSB didn’t have the same good sense.
Nolinar, find another place to fly, nobody wants you here.
Please cherry-pick Iqaluit, pretty please with a cherry on top?
Don’t depend on your competitors to do your ground operations, but you can depend on a market that is tired of being a cash cow, eager for competition and isn’t bamboozled by token support for local charities.
I don’t know why they are making a big fuss about it in Nunavik. When they came to Kugluktuk too they had to supply there own ground services. That is how it should be done. If they want to be a respectable company, they should have all services covered. Not expect for the competition to go and do there job everywhere they go just becuase they do not want to hire there own ground crew.
Nolinor should continue to battle against First Air and Air Inuit. Weekly charters to the south from Kuujjuaq and getting cargo in a more timely manner sounds good to me.
Am I the only one who had to wait 5 weeks for my skidoo from Montreal? If Nolinor picks up more contracts, it is mainly because First Air has a monopoly and takes advantage of it by giving sporadic service that we are forced to accept because there is no other option.
Please feel welcome to bring up infrastructure and equipment to both Kuujjuaq and Puvungituk, rent space in the terminals and provide maybe 3 to 5 times a week passengers Montreal to Kuujjuaq to Puvungituk back to Montreal, would be great to get some cheaper prices that were paying for now especially for non beneficiaries, then start looking at cargo services from the hubs and use your convairs to service the communities with connections on the jet, invest within Nunavik and it is time for fair compitition and not the bod pockets with yearly bonuses that they keep hidden from the beneficiaries
AIL/FA for ground handling should charge them high$$$ to benefit from this airline, should KSB continue to use this charter guy.
Yet again with the one sided reporting. Unless they specifically signed a binding contract they shouldn’t expect the competition to just be at their Beck and call. For one thing the airline has its set flight schedule that they operate. Nolinor does a charter and expects air inuit to put their schedule on hault because they have one aircraft there? This is the same reason go sarvaaq failed. And proves why it never would work. You can’t expect the competition to provide everything, especially if you are taking away their business. It’s common sense, would North mart let walmart use their building for free ? And in the process take all their customers.
If You take what the Inuit people have created from the ground up.
Hopefully you’ll start providing medevac services, food baskets, free tickets, a good reputation and keeping money inside the north, then we’ll talk
I find it funny that people from Nunavik complain on here a lot about air Inuit and first air, but when another company comes in and brings competition for the airline they throw the cold shoulder at them.
Come to Iqaluit and other parts of Nunavut, competition is welcomed here after having the codeshare.
An open market is the opposite of a closed market – that is, a market one with a prohibitive number of regulations restricting free market activity. Closed markets may restrict who can participate, or they may allow pricing to be determined by any method outside of basic supply in demand. Most markets are neither truly open nor truly closed, but fall on a continuum somewhere between the two extremes.
The United States would be considered to have a relatively open market, as participation within the marketplace is fairly unrestricted, allowing most people who choose to participate to do so and in the same manner as anyone else interested in participating. This is in contrast to North Korea, which has a relatively closed market; participation in the system is highly limited through laws and regulations. The flow of goods and services within the North Korean economy is highly governed, and outside influence is strictly limited.
So Nunavik is near which extremes?
Maybe if they were some competition, air inuit would not charge 3000$ for a trip back and forth to mtl/puvi. Prices are ridiculous!! But im agree that air inuit should not provide ground operation but maybe krg transport has to provide services.
Please realize right here and now that the ‘owners’ get very personal. They’ll get childish and mean to protect the millions they pocket.
Come on, Nunavimmiut! This is what we’ve wanted for 40 years now, remember????
I for one would be happy to see a competitor come to Nunavik. Maybe it will force Air Inuit to actually operate like a real airline.. there is no reason for the outrageous flight prices, there is no reason for the outrageous hassle and stress that many of the passengers have to deal with. If Air Inuit and First Air were to have some competition, then maybe things will improve!
Wow ! What a nice welcome for competition. Are you doing the same with emergency landing ? British Airways, Air France, Lufthansa, etc….
‘‘Kuujjuaq we have to land for emergency ‘’ Sorry guys, you have to go somewhere else, we don’t accept other airlines if you’re not Air Inuit or First Air.