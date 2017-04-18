Charles and Camilla set to visit Nunavut this summer: GG
"Their Royal Tour will take them to Ontario, Nunavut and Canada’s capital region"
Some Nunavut residents will get chance this summer to see Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Governor General David Johnston announced April 18 that they accepted the Government of Canada’s invitation to undertake a royal tour from June 29 to July 1, bring them to Ontario, Nunavut and the National Capital Region.
That’s also during the time frame when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries are expected to visit Cambridge Bay, July 1, to officially open the Canadian High Arctic Research Station.
“Sharon and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Canada as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” Johnston said. “Their Royal Tour will take them to Ontario, Nunavut and Canada’s Capital Region. We are pleased they are joining in the sesquicentennial festivities, and look forward to Canadians having the opportunity to showcase the very best that our country has to offer.”
This will be the 18th visit to Canada for Charles and the fourth visit for Camilla.
The couple’s most recent royal tour took place in May 2014, during which they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.
The detailed itinerary of the 2017 tour will be published at a later date by the Department of Canadian Heritage.
The last visit to Nunavut from the royal family was in September 2012, when Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and the third son of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Countess of Wessex, visited Iqaluit.
The Queen last visited Iqaluit in 2002.
(7) Comments:
“The monarachy is a silly, stupid thing—a plaything for the rich, and a menace for the poor.”
And a rich cultural tradition for all in the Commonwealth.
Are you saying that culture and tradition is of no value?
As Tom Paine put it over two hundred years ago, “We cannot conceive a more ridiculous figure of government, than hereditary succession, in all its cases, presents.”
The days of Kings and Queens should be over, at least for Canada, there’s a reason we celebrate Canada Day, that’s the day we should have also left the Monarchy. These figure heads represent nothing but misery for the real true occupiers.
I’m not a Royalist - they do not contribute to our country in any way but we dished out $43,000,000.00 for them last year alone and for what? The funds could have been put to better use.
It’s time we cut off all ties with the pompous fam jam!
An unelected head of state somehow justifies us having an unelected Senate—which is how unelected Conservative Dennis Patterson ends up representing a jurisdiction whose population is 85% Inuit… and claiming to be a fighter against colonialism. (snort) What a stupid way to govern a society!
I welcome them with open arms to tour their realm. Am just so glad that it was not the Russians or the Chinese, or the Germans or any other nation that discovered us and laid claim to the north….Those that don’t like them move to another country. or Compare yourself how other countries treat their first nations? We are truly blessed that we live in a democratic country and would not have been possible if it were not for the Monarchy. Long Live The QUEEN and Her Descendants and my God keep Them safe. Your Majesty my door is wide open for you.