Cash prizes, pro recording for Nunavut Inuktut song contest

Annual Qilaut song contest open; deadline Oct. 21

Nunavut's annual Inuktut song writing contest is open again. Submissions for Qilaut 2017 are due by Oct. 21.

July 25, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Aspiring songwriters, press record on those melodies in your head: Qilaut is open again.

Nunavut’s annual Inuktut song-writing competition is taking submissions of original lyrics in Inuktitut and Inuinnaqtun dialects from artists aged 13 to 30.

“Qilaut celebrates Nunavut’s vibrant Inuktut music scene and promotes the use of Inuktut,” said a July 17 release by the Government of Nunavut. “By singing in Inuktut today, Nunavummiut are contributing to the vibrancy and strength of the Inuit culture.”

Lyricists who have their piece chosen will get a chance to record their songs professionally for a compilation album that will be available in February at Uqausirmut Quviasuutiqarniq, an annual celebration of Inuktut and Inuit culture in Nunavut.

The top three winners of the song-writing contest will take home cash prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500 respectively for first, second and third place.

Last year Inuk singer-songwriter Becky Han won first and second place for her entries, which were children’s songs about hunting narwhal and being chased by a bumblebee.

For contest rules, and to learn how to submit a song, go here. Deadline for song submission is Oct. 21.