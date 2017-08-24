NEWS: Nunavut

Wanted Cape Dorset man remains at large, with girlfriend: Nunavut RCMP

"Our priority is to talk with him so we can resolve this peacefully"

A hide-and-seek game that’s played out for weeks between members of the Nunavut RCMP and a 37-year-old Cape Dorset man as he continues to evade police in and around the south Baffin community of about 1,500, has to end, a Nunavut RCMP spokesperson said Aug. 23.

In an Aug. 23 interview, RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther revealed, among other things, that David Mikkigak, at large now for more than seven weeks—and wanted on numerous charges—is not alone.

Mikkigak is accompanied by a woman, his girlfriend.

“We know this for a fact. We know her. [That’s] Also the reason we need to take a measured approach,” said Crowther, referring to the Aug. 21 news release from the Nunavut RCMP that read “RCMP Working towards a Peaceful Resolution: Working with Residents & Family in Cape Dorset using a Measured Approach.”

Mikkigak and his girlfriend, not identified by Crowther, are believed to be located close to Cape Dorset, although a recent tip from a member of the public that led police to enter the home of his mother was a misstep in the RCMP’s tracking efforts.

But although Mikkigak wasn’t there, it’s “very possible” that Mikkigak comes into town, perhaps by boat, to pick up supplies and equipment provided by friends and some relatives, who, Crowther said, need to stop helping Mikkigak and his girlfriend.

Mikkigak may also have access to a VHF radio, satellite phone or cell phone, Crowther said.

There are “some indications” that the message repeated publicly from the RCMP in three news releases and media coverage is getting through to Mikkigak, namely, that he must surrender to police.

A close family member of Mikkigak’s family suggested to Nunatsiaq News that he may be waiting to do that only after he’s able to meet his first grandchild.

Crowther said the terms of Mikkigak’s surrender will be negotiated but one thing is certain: the RCMP want to start an “open discussion” now with Mikkigak.

“Our priority is to talk with him so we can resolve this peacefully,” Crowther said.

Both the community and the RCMP want to avoid a confrontation, he said.

Several confrontations over over the past year have ended badly:

• in July, an officer shot a 25-year-old man in Igloolik during the course of a standoff at a local residence;

• in May, a man, 39, in Hall Beach posted on Facebook that friends should watch his livestream of “death by cop.” An officer ended up shooting him after an altercation with police at the man’s residence;

• in March, a young man in Pond Inlet, age 20, was shot and killed by police after a confrontation with officers; and,

• several months before that, in Gjoa Haven, police shot and killed a 21-year-old man after reports he had gone to the airport with a rifle and was walking around town with a gun.

The RCMP sent RCMP officers to Cape Dorset last week, and there are plans to bring in more reinforcements this weekend, although Crowther said he can’t talk more about “tactical isues.”

He did say that the RCMP are “not going in right out, with that full force.”

Mikkigak is wanted for a number of criminal offences alleged to have occurred in June including assault and forcible confinement—and, more recently, for firearms-related offences.

On Aug. 14, he’s alleged to have shot at boaters.

“Our gut feeling is that it could be a warning,” Crowther said.

Mikkigak, who has a long history of violent criminal behaviour, pleaded guilty in 2010 to three counts of assault, one aggravated assault and one breach of undertaking, for drinking when he wasn’t supposed to and for stabbing his sister’s common-law husband.

After serving a sentence for that incident, Mikkigak is still subject to a 15-year-long ban on firearms use.

With Mikkigak’s record, and the new charges against him, he is likely looking at time in jail, but Crowther said that will be for the courts to decide.