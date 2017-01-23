NEWS: Nunavut

CanNor puts money into Nunavut co-op fuel delivery businesses

"More than just physically upgrading their garage facilities"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Mitiq Co-op in Sanikiluaq is one of eight co-ops in Nunavut slated for improvements which will help better ensure safe fuel delivery. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ACL) The Mitiq Co-op in Sanikiluaq is one of eight co-ops in Nunavut slated for improvements which will help better ensure safe fuel delivery. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ACL)

January 23, 2017 - 11:45 am

Fuel delivery in Nunavut is set to improve: eight more Nunavut co-operatives, will get nearly $2 million from Ottawa to modernize and expand fuel truck garage facilities.

The money is part of a $7-million project to bring fuel delivery services in the territory up to standard.

“Supporting these co-operatives is more than just physically upgrading their garage facilities. It also means helping local Inuit businesses succeed and give back to their communities through jobs, training opportunities, and services. It is also about making sure residents are kept warm during the winter,” said Navdeep Bains, the minister responsive for the Canadian Northern Development Agency, known as CanNor, in a recent joint news release.

Eight community co-operatives will received about $1.9 million from the CanNor Entrepreneurship and Business Development fund. Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. will invest $5.1 million, for a total of $7.1 million.

This money will help the eight co-ops improve their building sites so they can provide safe storage of diesel and the delivery of diesel to gas stations, airports and homes, the release said.

The improvements will also help to reduce oil spills and ensure worker safety— and provide training opportunities for Inuit.

The co-operatives earmarked for improvements include the Kugluktuk Eskimo Co-op, Hall Beach Co-op, Igloolik Co-op, Kimmik Co-op in Kimmirut, Mitiq Co-op in Sanikiluaq, Tununiq Sauniq Co-op in Pond Inlet, Taqqut Co-op in Arctic Bay, and Tulugak Co-op in Qikiqtarjuaq.

Along with garage upgrades, the Kugluktuk Eskimo Co-op will add food take-out and dining area.

The Kakivak Association and the Kitikmeot Inuit Association teamed up with CanNor’s entrepreneurship and business development fund for this co-op improvement project, which follows an announcement last August that co-ops in in Whale Cove, Chesterfield Inlet would be brought into compliance with Government of Nunavut fuel contracts.

Annie Quirke, the vice chair of the Kakivak Association’s board, called the upgrades “a great example of the benefit of collaboration in supporting business and economic development for Inuit.”