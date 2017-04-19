Cannabis regulation: Nunavut must take its time
“The GN must not feel bound by Ottawa’s timetable”
Thanks to the two cannabis bills that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government unveiled this past April 13, the Government of Nunavut now faces some tough political choices.
That’s because, if the Trudeau government’s plan works out, Parliament will pass Bill C-45 and Bill C-46 in time for the new laws to take effect July 1, 2018, the date when Nunavut would be expected to do its part in carrying out Ottawa’s agenda.
By then, territorial and provincial governments are supposed to decide, through regulations, how recreational cannabis products will be legally sold and distributed within their jurisdictions.
But July 1, 2018 is Ottawa’s date, not Nunavut’s. In responding to Ottawa’s legalization of cannabis, the GN must not feel bound by Ottawa’s timetable.
Besides, as of that date, Bill C-45 would allow any adult person living in jurisdictions with no licenced retailers to order cannabis products online for delivery in the mail. This means those Nunavut residents who wish to buy legal cannabis can do so after July 2018 even if the GN does not create regulations.
So in deciding how to regulate legal cannabis in Nunavut, the GN must set its own agenda and follow its own timetable.
First, the GN must honour Article 32 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, which states that Inuit have the right to participate in the design of social and cultural programs within the Nunavut settlement area.
Given the enormous potential social impact of a legal cannabis regime, this would require consultations that could take at least six months to a year to complete.
Here’s just one example. Right now, each Nunavut community may, through local plebiscites, decide if and how they want to regulate the possession and purchase of alcohol. They can choose to ban it, set up a committee to control it, or let residents air-freight as much legal booze as they want.
Should the local option provision be extended to legalized cannabis? Up to and including local prohibition?
To answer that, and numerous other questions, the GN needs time to do its own legal research and survey people in the communities.
Second, the Nunavut legislative assembly will dissolve this Sept. 24 and Nunavut voters will go to the polls Oct. 30 to choose 22 MLAs to serve in a new legislative assembly.
Following a couple of weeks of orientation, those 22 MLAs will likely meet around Nov. 17 to elect a speaker, premier and cabinet. The Christmas-New Year holiday period will last until mid-January. Like July and August, that’s a stretch of time when nothing much gets done in Nunavut.
So it’s likely the next Nunavut government will be unable to issue any meaningful political direction to the civil service until at least February 2018.
Third, the GN’s decision-makers must take the time to appreciate just how many people in Nunavut, aged 15 and older, are already importing, selling and consuming cannabis.
Unfortunately, precise statistics on the prevalence of cannabis use in Nunavut are hard to come by. The 2007-08 Qanuippitaali health survey, which reached nearly 12 per cent of the Inuit population, did ask questions about cannabis. But due to lack of follow-up and all-round dysfunction, the data was never reported.
But in Nunavik, an identical survey done in 2004, called Qanuippita, produced some startling numbers, especially for boys and men.
In that region, 84.6 per cent of men in Nunavik aged 15 to 19 admitted they used illegal drugs, mostly cannabis, during the 12 months prior to the date of the survey. For adult men up to the age of 45, self-reported numbers were similar, but dropped to 43.5 per cent after age 45.
Among girls and women in Nunavik, self-reported drug use, mostly cannabis, was lower: 69.3 per cent for girls aged 15 to 19 and falling to 49.6 per cent for women aged 25 to 44.
Nunavut is like Nunavik in many respects. But those numbers don’t necessarily mean levels of cannabis use are identical.
But police reported crime statistics in 2013 reveal the per capita rate of cannabis offences in Nunavut stood five times higher that year than for Canada as whole.
And consider, for a moment the career of Nunavut’s once-notorious Marijuana Party motormouth, Ed de Vries, who in 2006 estimated, inexpertly perhaps, that Nunavut dope smokers spent $25 million to $30 million a year on weed and hash.
“I’ve smoked pot with the leaders of our community… I’ve been in communities where I’ve seen elders smoking joints and doing hot knives, people I’ve seen written up in Above and Beyond as being saints, smoking dope with me,” deVries told Nunatsiaq News in May 2005.
His public persona was destroyed after he pleaded guilty in 2012 to sexually abusing minors. But prior to that, with no campaign, little access to CBC radio, and facing a long list of trafficking charges, de Vries managed to win 7.8 per cent of the vote in the Jan. 23, 2006 federal election.
The GN’s decision-makers will have to face reality. They must accept that many thousands of Nunavummiut love to smoke dope and aren’t about to change.
At the same time they must also recognize that cannabis, despite the evidence-free claims of many marijuana evangelists, is not harmless. For Nunavut this means acknowledging the well-documented co-relation between cannabis use and suicide, depression, anxiety and cognitive damage to the developing brains of children and teenagers.
The GN should therefore take the time to strike a good balance and get its cannabis regulations done right. And that likely means waiting until at least mid-2019, if not longer. JB
(16) Comments:
I’d like to see your evidence for a link between cannabis use and suicide, Jim.
Let’s be clear that a correlations do not indicate a causal link.
Such a statement is about as informative as suggesting that writing poetry is also linked to suicide. Evidence: Sylvia Plath, Virginia Woolf, Jack London… the list goes on.
It makes me wonder, are you just evangelizing your own unexamined narrative?
Seeing that a gram of grass costs 20.00 now, where as it used to be 30,00 in the Capital, the lowering of the price may put a bit more food on the table in some Nunavut families.
As we can see with alcohol, banning it in communities isn’t working. People are smoking pot now. They will still smoke pot if you don’t go along with the federal government. Why waste time and money and fight it?
Instead of using the worst example of someone who is a pot smoker to try and push your agenda why not talk to the public and see how many out there actually do use it on a regular basis.
I’m not an avid user myself but I certainly know a lot of people who are. The vast majority are hard working people who are in every industry in Nunavut. From retail to high levels of government.
I find most of the people against legalized pot are just fear mongering. They act like the world is going to end. People are smoking pot already. It’s not like every non-smoker is going to jump at the chance once it’s legal. Chances are if you don’t do it now you’re not going to once it is legal.
Inuit, like many Canadians, already smoke weed. The difference of legalizing it would mean more money for the government in taxes, a controlled substance (nothing laced with chemicals and hence less dangerous) and would take the control from the drug dealers who sell to all ages, take the money for themselves, and do not care what product they sell. I think this editorial denotes a sense of colonial pretenses that suggest Inuit do not know how to govern themselves, or are incapable of making good decisions. Also the money that Nunavut currently spends on arresting drug dealers and incarcerating Inuit would be saved and better used for treatment centers for addictions and other social programs. The evidence is out there… please see other countries successes in legalizing drugs. The same sentiment is behind the wine and beer store - control the substance - people are going to do it anyway. Put more money into the Nunavut government, out of southern drug dealers.
You’re stretching your interpretation of Article 32 to the breaking point here. I find it hard to believe that the NLCA drafters imagined the drafting of legislation on cannabis regulation to be a “social and cultural program”.
Worse still, you make the comparison to liquor regulation to prove your point. The reason why we have consultations and liquor plebiscites isn’t to satisfy Article 32 obligations, it’s because it’s required under the Liquor Act - which is a direct result of the Nunavut Act which gives the Legislature the power to write laws regulating intoxicants (s.32(1)(p)).
Nothing in the NLCA mentions intoxicants in any way. This is a Cabinet/MLA/GN issue, nothing more.
Good Editorial. It lays out the next steps and regulatory hurdles pretty well.
MLA candidates will have to address this somehow. The primary question is how it will be distributed.
If we rely on mail order weed, people in communities with notoriously slow mail service will just turn to their local dealers - why wait 2 weeks when Johnny Ujerak down the street can set you up in 20 minutes?
Ditto for ordering from a warehouse in another town. Undoubtedly the airlines would dream up some new processing fee to add to the negligible freight cost of shipping weed.
The only logical answer is local retail - but who should sell? Nunavut can either go full private market (Northern stores), or Government retailer.
I think the GN would do well to allow Hamlets to sell Weed. Hamlets and the GN could split profits 50/50, and both would enjoy the revenue boost.
This is unconventional, but it would work. No need to dream up new distribution systems when there are existing structures in place.
One of the most mental state in Canada is taking its time.
Personally I think it should be sold through local pharmacies.
All the more reason why Nunavummiut need to be proactive and partner with and/or invest in cannabis producers. If we wait ‘till the territorial government to make regulations, users will start ordering online after July 1, 2018. Not only that southern businesses will capitalize on the legality and profit instead of Nunavummiut. There’s possibility of jobs created from producing pot locally. Some proceeds could be put towards mental health and addictions.
#8 Witch doctor wannabe
Except most communities don’t have a local pharmacy, and selling through Nursing Stations is not feasible.
#10 Fair point. Though I wonder if setting up outlets in some of those same tiny communities would even be feasible. Unless the Government were willing to let it be done though Coops and Northern stores (which is hard to see happening, though it could be done).
Let’s make an analogy to liquor distribution, where alcohol is still shipped in to a place like Chester or Taloyoak. Maybe the way to go is have it distributed regionally through pharmacies in hub communities like Cambridge Bay, Rankin Inlet, and Iqaluit.
Sorry but I don’t agree with the editorial. It is the job of the GN and the MLAs to ensure that laws are implemented to benefit its citizens. The federal government has determined that Canadians should have access to marijuana in a safe and regulated manner.
It is not for the GN, or municipalities, to unilaterally deny some citizens this right to access. It is for the GN to figure out how to implement these proposed laws in a manner that produces the maximum benefit for its citizens.
Granted just over a year is not a whole lot of time, but it should be adequate if the GN gets its act together. It’s not like the GN has to figure this out all by itself, there are after all 10 provinces and 2 other territories that are all going through the same process. Maybe someone at the GN could pick up the phone and see what everyone else is doing.
#11 Witch doctor wannabe
It’s unlikely the GN, or the communities, would want to distribute through private retailers.
Regional distribution through pharmacies could work, but it wouldn’t alleviate the problem of black market dealers. Again, why order from the regional center if Johnny Ujerak down the street will provide for you?
We know Marijuana use is very high in our communities. The ostensible reason for legalizing it is to take the profits away from illicit dealers. Any regime that fails to do this is just wasting time.
Nunavummiut will need local access to legal dope. Using existing structures is best. Allowing the sale of marijuana through hamlets (or post-offices, though that would require Federal buy-in) is the logical solution.
Other plans will likely be floated (I’m guessing by Regional EcDev corps in partnership with southern entities) as alternatives, but until such ideas are proposed hamlets are the best bet.
Wanna see Iqaluit’s deficit halved within 2 years?
Ohhhh Noooo Look at the small hamlets breaking into the post offices , And now will see this to the Nursing Stations watch out here they come young gun holders .
Base Ball Batter/camera photo
@14: my God, relax. There’s already more pot coming in by mail than you can imagine.
It’ll be affordable enough that people won’t need to resort to violence to get any. That’s why it’s being legalised, so people don’t have to resort to desperate measures.
“Will somebody please think of the children!”