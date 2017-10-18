Candidates in Nunavut’s Iqaluit-Sinaa hone in on helping the poor
Riding contains large number of social housing tenants
It should come as no surprise that candidates in Nunavut’s Iqaluit-Sinaa riding, home to many of Iqaluit’s social housing tenants, want better access to affordable housing and education for their constituents, as voters get ready for the Oct. 30 territorial election.
Three of the riding’s four candidates put both issues among their top campaign priorities.
Here’s what each candidate had to say to Nunatsiaq News, in alphabetical order:
The incumbent MLA and former Nunavut premier, Paul Okalik, attributes his years of success in Nunavut politics to his education, and believes that improving access to quality education for Nunavummiut can improve the social issues facing the territory.
“Education will always be at the forefront of my platform, because it can benefit our entire territory, regardless of who you are,” he said.
Okalik alleges that the outgoing government’s Bill 37, which failed to pass during the last assembly, would not have fixed the underlying problem with Nunavut schools—graduation rates.
“We should look at devoting more resources and supporting education further instead of looking at the actual [Education] Act,” he said.
Job-specific training should be made readily available for Iqaluit residents, who have access to the territory’s biggest employer, the Government of Nunavut, on their doorsteps, Okalik said.
And increasing public sector employment will cut down on overcrowding through staff housing, he said, while the government develops a more nuanced housing policy to include incentives to help working Nunavummiut build their own houses—or “rent-to-own” programs—along with regular subsidized social housing units.
“We need to be open and look for better ways, because it is not going to go away,” Okalik said.
Okalik, who resigned as a cabinet member in the last government to protest the creation of a beer and wine store in Iqaluit prior to the creation of a substance abuse treatment centre, added that addictions treatment is also a priority.
“When I stepped down it was out of principle, for all Nunavut,” he said. “I’m not there for myself. I’m there to serve.”
First-time candidate Cindy Rennie hopes that 12 years working in public relations at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly will help her communicate the needs of Iqaluit-Sinaa residents if she is elected.
The quadrilingual candidate, fluent in Inuktitut, English, French and sign language, says her riding was underrepresented in the last assembly.
“I don’t think the person that was representing Iqaluit-Sinaa, they weren’t well represented. I don’t think a lot was done for the regular people of Nunavut.”
That much was apparent, she said, from a public housing unit she visited during her interview with Nunatsiaq News, as she went door-to-door canvasing residents.
“There’s a lot of mold and these people can’t even afford to fix their unit,” she said, pointing at long stretches of black mold on the ceiling of a public housing unit that’s home to two young children and their parents.
Nunavut’s “hidden homeless” are ignored by the Nunavut Housing Corp., Rennie added, and says more programming needs to be developed to relieve overcrowding.
“Housing is the foundation to fix other issues,” she said, but admitted she is still developing her complete campaign platform.
Across the road from Iqaluit’s breakwater, outspoken candidate Elisapee Sheutiapik is no stranger to public service, diligently working away on campaign signs while speaking to Nunatsiaq News at the popular Grind N’ Brew café, which she owns with her husband.
Sheutiapik is currently serving as president of the Qullit Nunavut Status of Women Council, but has also spent time as an Iqaluit city councillor, deputy mayor and mayor.
“I’m most importantly a mother, but I get involved because I care,” she said.
Sheutiapik has most recently been in the news as a critic of the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, whose mandate, she says, should be paused while the inquiry redevelops its objectives.
Sheutiapik believes focusing too much on social housing is a mistake, and that the Government of Nunavut should explore other avenues, like homeownership and affordable housing
“A home is a foundation, it’s a basic right,” she said, and questions the northern housing allowances provided by many employers, which she believes may contribute to more people occupying housing units.
Sheutiapik says her experience as a mayor has taught her to keep an open line of communication between the three levels of government—municipal, territorial and federal—so that each administration can coordinate its agenda.
“If all of us contribute a little bit, then things can become a reality,” she said, paving the way for more public-private partnerships and better infrastructure.
Iqaluit-Sinaa’s fourth candidate, Iqaluit business person Adamee Itorcheak, was unable to schedule a time to speak to Nunatsiaq News by an imposed publication deadline.
(6) Comments:
I think we need ranked ballots in ridings with multiple competitors. A split vote between Cindy and Elisapee will ensure Iqaluit-Sinaaa is under-represented again.
Just curious if Elisapee Sheutiapik really meets the residency requirement to run for MLA. Wasn’t she living and working in Ottawa for a while now? I might be wrong.
Paul has more experience in what it takes to accomplish things in our government. I hope this government won’t have to spend too much time teaching them and more time on working on government programs and policies.
Sheutiapik unseating Okalik would be crazy. I’d love to see it.
“Still developing her complete campaign platform…” Seriously? I’m tired of people running unprepared in Nunavut. This isn’t school council. Luckily some candidates have their affairs in order.
The Elections Nunavut page would be a good start,
Sincerely
Honest Answer.
Who is a Nunavut Resident?
1)
“Who Can Be a Candidate?
If you can vote, you can be a candidate.
See Who Can Vote?”
2)
“You are a Nunavut resident if:
...
You are not a Nunavut resident if you leave Nunavut for a permanent job. If you live in two places throughout the year, you should vote where you live more than six months of the year.”
#5 You can only really answer if you have the facts. Maybe only Elisapee can answer this question or someone who has been aware of her whereabouts in the last year or so. Has Elections Nunavut done their homework to see if she was really eligible? I hope so.