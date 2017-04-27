Post-codeshare, Canadian North will end flights to Clyde River
But airline promises expanded flight schedule to other Nunavut communities
Canadian North plans to stop serving the northern Baffin community of Clyde River once its codeshare arrangement with First Air comes to an end next month.
As part of the two airlines’ codeshare agreement, a First Air ATR has flown between Iqaluit and Clyde River five days each week.
But last November, First Air announced it will pull out of that agreement, which will have been in place for two years when it ends May 16.
“After careful consideration, [Canadian North] has decided to cancel its plans to resume operating flights to Clyde River,” the airline said in an April 25 release.
“This decision was made in response to unique factors pertaining solely to Clyde River, including an inadequate number of bookings as well as limited demand for its freight services due to the lack of a contracted retails partner within this community.”
Canadian North holds the Arctic Co-ops Ltd. freight contact for Nunavut, and there is no co-op store in Clyde River.
The airline also noted it was unable to find qualified candidates or a contractor to oversee its operations in the Baffin community.
The airline said it will reach out to customers currently booked on travel to and from Clyde River to re-accommodate them on another carrier.
Post-codeshare, Canadian North said the rest of the 18 destinations in its network show “ample demand and strong potential to grow.”
Starting May 17, the airline said it will launch a new flight schedule, featuring expanded jet capacity and additional scheduled flights for its medical, duty, corporate and leisure travellers across its 18-community network.
That includes four Nunavut communities where the airline will resume and expand its operations: Pangnirtung, Qikiqtarjuaq, Pond Inlet and Kugluktuk.
Canadian North also said it will continue to meet or beat competitors’ prices.
(6) Comments:
That’s sad news. I was so looking forward to see them back in Clyde. Now we’re left with the monopoly called First Air where First means them FIRST
There is an old saying Mr. Natanine. “Never bite the hand that feeds you”. First Air services your community. It’s a business. To publicly make a negative statement about them, doesn’t help your community. Suggest you go the board of First Air to make your concerns known.
#2, who’s feeding who? Customers pay and if there are non airline does not operate.
And if the customers don’t use them they pull their service. How do get out of Clyde then? It’s called the art of negotiation, not put downs on social media.
Thanks Paul Murphy, but the First Air Board is only interested in THEM FIRST. I’ve tried many times. They keep getting paid for every board meeting, keep getting a big bonus each year and are not at all interested in Nunavut as long as Nunavik is taken care of. It’s time we get our own airline!
Makivik doesn’t care. First Air management doesn’t either. They sit nice and warm in ottawa