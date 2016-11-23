Canadian North scrambles to bring new combi jet to Iqaluit route
Airline's new, post-codeshare schedule to launch soon
Canadian North plans to introduce a new combi jet service on its Ottawa-Iqaluit route in early January rather than its originally-planned launch in March 2017, the airline announced this week.
Earlier this month, Canadian North said its Boeing 737-200 would go into scheduled maintenance Dec. 13 until the end of February 2017, leaving its codeshare partner First Air to operate a single daily flight between Ottawa and Iqaluit over that two-month period.
But with news last week that First Air will terminate that codeshare agreement in May 2017, Canadian North says it’s stepping up its service.
“Beginning Monday, January 2, 2017, Canadian North will introduce daily, next generation 737-300 combi service on our Ottawa-Iqaluit route bringing an early end to the maintenance-related schedule change we announced earlier this month,” said the airline’s president, Steven Hankirk, in a Nov. 22 release.
The airline plans to use its first 737-300 combi on the that route until its second 737-300 combi is ready for service in March 2017, Hankirk said.
Now, Nunavut air passengers will still be down to one daily flight between Ottawa and Iqaluit for 11 days in December, when Canadian North pulls its Boeing on non-peak travel days between Dec. 13 and Dec. 31.
Canadian North is jockeying to reposition itself in the territory’s airline industry after First Air’s “sudden, unilateral decision to terminate the codeshare agreement,” as Hankirk described it last week.
Hankirk said the benefits of the codeshare have been “genuine and significant.”
“The cancellation of the codeshare agreement by First Air will require us to make changes to our schedule, but our dedication to competitive pricing and exceptional customer service will not change,” Hankirk said Nov. 22.
“…We are using this time to develop and implement a long-term plan to that will enable Canadian North to continue to offer competitive air service to all of our customers across the North, whether in the Qikiqtaaluk, the Kitikmeot or the Northwest Territories.”
The airline said it would launch its new schedule in the coming months.
(8) Comments:
Funny, trying to sell lies that its not needed or important to fly during that time, now because a relationship goes sour, all of a sudden its important. These two airlines are a joke. Don’t believe anything they say.
Since the People of Nunavut always complain about high prices, they don’t know that we own Air Inuit and the price to fly is very high, I hope Nunavut government will buy the Canadian North company, it is just now economically tough to fly around small populated area, time to build roads or railway, we will never be happy until the roads or railways come up north.
Not a joke when the greedy airline admins says they’ll hike up the prices to further finance their personal lives.
What about my Cafe Franklin and hot meals?
These guys are nuts…issue a new ticket on first air through Aeroplan and then change it all back. Somebody is going to get screwed.
#2 - that has always made the most common sense - roads and/ or railways. Nunavut is the only circumpolar region in the world with no roads and railways (other than Greenland) but at least Greenland has seaports which Nunavut doesn’t have!!
This will never happen when the federal government refuses to develop the Far Canadian North and people of southern Canada doesn’t want to see investments being made here!
Where are your fricking minds?!!
I am happy we get a newer plane, those 200’s where over 40 years old.
Time for some airships.