CamBay mayor critical of Nunavut MP Tootoo’s unannounced visit
"I had no idea he was in town"
CAMBRIDGE BAY—Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo slipped in and out of Cambridge Bay last week, meeting only a handful of constituents during an unpublicized, unannounced visit to the western Nunavut community.
“You may not have known Hunter was in town,” Mayor Jeannie Ehaloak told hamlet councillors Sept. 19 during the portion of the meeting devoted to statements.
“I had no idea he was in town.”
During his 24-hour stop, Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, Tootoo dropped by to see Ehaloak, unannounced, in her office at the Nunavut Impact Review Board, where she works as communications manager. That office is now in the midst of major renovations.
Ehaloak, who is also president of the Nunavut Association of Municipalities, shares her NIRB office with two other staff members.
“It was very hard to have a discussion,” Ehaloak said.
Ehaloak said Tootoo repeated what he had told CBC television earlier this month, that a childhood plagued with abuse drove him to alcohol addiction, which he did not mention while being vetted by the Liberal party leading up to the October 2015 election.
But apart from that there was no sharing of information, said Ehaloak, who is a long-time advocate of sobriety and healthy living.
Ehaloak later told Nunatsiaq News that she brought up Tootoo’s visit to council so that her comments could get onto the official municipal record.
But it would have been good for him to meet officially with other members of council, she said.
In Cambridge Bay, Tootoo did stop briefly to meet the hamlet’s senior administrative officer, and he met with another councillor at his business.
Coun. Sarah Jancke, who was absent from the Sept. 19 meeting, said she was disappointed to have missed Tootoo.
Tootoo’s constituents in Cambridge Bay who spoke to Nunatsiaq News earlier this month were largely critical of the MP who they helped vote into office last October.
Of the 705 voters in Cambridge Bay who cast ballots Oct. 19, 2015, 49 per cent voted for Tootoo in a show of support for the Liberal party.
But then Tootoo resigned in May as minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard from the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons to enter addictions treatment— and then later admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with a female staffer in his Ottawa office.
Since his return from treatment, Tootoo also visited Rankin Inlet, Arviat and Pangnirtung, posting photos from these visits on his Facebook page and Twitter account.
But he posted no photos of his short visit to Cambridge Bay, during which Nunatsiaq News was unable to reach him before he left town.
A Sept. 19 article in The Hill Times described Tootoo’s trip to Cambridge Bay as a four-day tour, but Tootoo did not speak directly to the Ottawa-based publication, which got the information from Tootoo’s parliamentary assistant, Henry Wright.
Hey Hunter, have you written that letter of resignation yet?
No?
Well get’er done, boy. We want a by-election and we want it now.
If he had visited Arviat, why have I not heard of it until now? Anyone from any government level representing the Inuit should have the decency to make a public announcement of a community/constituency visit. From his return from treatment, staying unseen and unannounced will seem like they are unprofessional and make poor role models. If we want to break free from this vicious cycle of addiction and substance abuse, then we need the support of each other. If he continues to hide and be unseen, it is clear he does not want our support. . . if we have it in us to support him again.
I want a Member of Parliament who is genuinely interested in representing us in a professional manner.
Hunter just has to pretend to be earning his $170,000 a year.
A quick photo-op here. A selfie there and three questions a year in the house.
Welcome to your disgraced “independent” MP.
He’s screwed everyone. Most of all, his constituents.
It’s all about Hunter now.
It is a sad state of affairs when a territory with such specific needs at NU is avoided and forgotten by their only representative. This is absolutely disgraceful. Sounds like something from some third world corrupt country somewhere else.
I can’t believe he is selfish enough to do this to us.
Maybe Hunter didn’t announce his visit to CamBay because it is a “hell hole” as he called it during his campaign…
Hey #3, I think you just described the Prime Minister as well. Welcome to liberal zombieland.
Hunter Tootoo has said that he needed to consult with his constituents. Since his return from treatment he has visited Arviat, Rankin Inlet, Pangnirtung, and Cambridge Bay. The total number of public meetings he has had with his constituents to explain his misbehaviour, apologize, ask for forgiveness, and explain how he can remain an effective advocate for Nunavut in the House of Commons, exactly zero.
There can be no other explanation other than that Hunter Tootoo holds the average Nunavummiut in complete and utter contempt.
Mr. Tootoo, you are no longer fit to represent the people of Nunavut. Please resign immediately. No other option remains open to you.
Oh boy, Nunavut communities should have a sign that sayss in their airport.
RESIGN HUNTER TOOTOO! RESIGN!!
has anyone started a signature campaign and to send it to ottawa to the PM - should be easy to do with facebook - have a petiton and collect signatures across Nunavut who wants the liberal MP gone or not…
What the hell was that all about???
He needs to go. Sounds like his behaviour as mp has negatively impacted his ability to do his job and represent Nunavut. Resign hunter you are now tarnishing Nunavuts reputation at least before it was just your own
RESIGN!TAIMA!
How embarrassing. Hunter, be a man and walk away and heal yourself.
For heaven’s sake Hunter, a gentleman always knows when it’s time to leave.
Right now you are just proving that you’re still arrogant and believe that you are somehow entitled.
Even your cronies are saying one thing to your face and rolling their eyes when they turn around. You are becoming the Canadian Trump…you just don’t know when to go away.
#9 - no matter the number of signatures that could possibly sign such a petition, I don’t think the PM has any authority to remove Tootoo as our Independent MP.
But, there is a petition on a website called change.org that you can sign if you want to put your name on some kind of record as being a dissenter to his current situation sitting as our MP. Only 108 people have signed it in the few weeks it’s been up, which I was surprised by…
(https://www.change.org/p/hunter-tootoo-hunter-tootoo-resign?tk=MdqFK6z8sayhrGcPPqmBvud026tL0t7f1j7jf9mXS_4&utm_source=supporter_signature_milestone_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=supporter_signatures_250&utm_term=supporter_signature_milestone_email)
A Liberal NU MP in a Liberal majority government who has embraced taking on Aboriginal issues is a dream come true for NU. But alas, Hunter quit the Liberals and all those issues that could be tacked on a national stage are all but gone. For the sake of an individuals paycheck or pension? NU voted Liberal!NU voted Liberal!NU voted Liberal! This is a disgrace. Ones mans ego and selfishness is the difference between little to no influence in Parliament and NU’s voice finally effectively being heard in Government.
Just maybe we should allow the member ONE session of Parliament before screeching that he must be ineffective in the role? I understand the butthurt that’s going on in Nunavut because Tootoo is no longer seated directly at the trough, but it smacks of hysteria to scream for the recall of an elected MP before he has a chance to prove that he can still properly serve the constituency. Not giving the exalted mayor of Cambridge Bay a week’s notice of his arrival is hardly proof that he is unfit. It speaks to the mindset of the voters of Nunavut that not one person is publicly saying that Tootoo is unable now to speak for the people, unable to express the wishes and views of the people in national matters. All we hear is that now, without an MP of the same stripe as the Prime Minister, Nunavut will not get access to all that sweet sweet government cheese to which we have become so accustomed.
# 14 Really you want Tootoo to be like war mongering Hillary? How we dream he is like Trump.
It’s time to push Tootoo, to find out where he stands on TPP, Ceta. Something the Liberals are all gun-ho for. Is this why many are crying to have Tootoo replaced with a liberal to fight for TPP and Ceta? To take away our sovereignty? Reduce us without a voice as the corporations shall rule.
Don’t like the Uranium mine? Under TPP, Ceta Corporation can sue for lost profits in a private court. Inuit land claims – instantly reduced to toast? NTI happy?
Liberals\Hillary are pushing hard for globalization – will you enjoy working at the same pay as worker in China? Is this why liberal representation is wanted in Nunavut to lower wages and end unions?
Trump is saying we can be friends with Russia – not the massive Hillary\Obama propaganda main stream media push for war – WW III and nuclear. Is Tootoo for or against? He voices what?
#17
He had his chance to ask a question yesterday.. He asked a question to something he should already know.. Looked like a fool because he didn’t do his homework.. He is losing whatever respect he may have had left.. It’s a disgrace and laughable on parliament hill.
#19, What question and in what context/setting are you referring to?
Aglukkaq should return LOL.
#20 (from Hansard)
Hon. Hunter Tootoo (Nunavut, Ind.):
Mr. Speaker,
[Member spoke in Inuktitut]
my question is for the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. The minister is aware that Nunavut has very limited base infrastructure and a huge infrastructure deficit. The government committed to improving the way of life in the north and strengthening our northern communities in a joint statement on Arctic leadership by the Prime Minister and President Obama.
I would like to ask the minister what his plans are for infrastructure funding in Nunavut on projects like the Manitoba–Kivalliq road. Specifically, what is the status of funding for the Grays Bay road and port project?
#20 (from Hansard)
Hon. Amarjeet Sohi (Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Lib.):
Mr. Speaker, I am proud to say that over the summer months we concluded our bilateral agreements for infrastructure investments with all provinces and territories, including Nunavut. We have announced more than $92 million in federal funding for projects in Nunavut in the last few months.
As far as the Grays Bay project is concerned, it is not at a stage where it can move forward. I will continue to work with the Territory of Nunavut to make sure that—
#17/#20
Of course if Hunter had remainded a member of the Liberal cabinet & caucus he could have asked the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities this question at any time and I’m sure the Minister would have been happy to provide him the answer.
Maybe the independent member for Nunavut can explain to his constituents why he did not know this information to begin with, it doesn’t seem as if the government was hiding it!
Yes, that is the question Im talking about, from Question Period yesterday.
This info was not just for the Liberal Privy.. This is public information.
So it is available to anyone.
By not even checking to see if his answer was already there, he wasted the time of parliament and made himself look unprepared. Showing further his incompetence and further losing what ever respect he has left.
Resign.. Be on your way Huntr, the time has come.
#24, #25 But was the specific information about Grays Bay made public? Sounds like the minister was saying that the announcement about the $92 Million (assuming it includes the $25 Million for Small Communities Fund) had been made public but not the status of the specific project Tootoo had inquired about. In that case, the question is entirely legitimate.
#26 Just Maybe, no argument from me, but it does illustrate what lies ahead. Instead of Hunter picking up the phone and asking a fellow Minister the status of a project he now has to go through Question Period and ask a simple question, with no follow-up.
If he were still a Minister, or even just still in caucus he would have ready access to this information, and unless I miss my guess he would actually have some say in what infrastructure gets funded in Nunavut by the Liberal government.
Now, not a nanogram of influence.
Interesting though - through this whole fiasco, INAC Minister and Nunavut’s Senator ‘are stepping up’. Both ITK and NACA acknowledged that Bennett’s office is filling this ‘void’.
does the MP have no FB friends. Easy way to keep communities informed.
Hunter was here in Kugluktuk too and he visited a few consitutents here also, I was glad he didnt go to my house other wise I would have kicked him out of my house and told him to stay out.
#30 Supporter?, so no public meetings in Kugluktuk? Did anyone know that he was going to be in town? Was he on the local radio?
It is not unusual to ask a question an answer is already known toO. The point is to politically point out that they are unhappy with the already known response. It has nothing to do with being unprepared. The point is to get it on the record in Hansard in the hopes that the Minister responsible is forced to put that info into the record. As for his unannounced visits, had Tootoo!
Communities have their own ego, he should know things like that - he violated their need to be prepared, informed and their organizations paid attention to.
Skulking around unannounced in communities to a few friends you are sure of. does not meet the professional standard or requirements of an Member of Parliament.
Aren’t the Independent Members the ones who have had to leave their parties for doing something unacceptable?
They have no research money, no backing, no organization, no ability to lobby the Government and no respect.
We want a Liberal who speaks Inuktitut, can keep their pants on and knows how to stay in the Party we voted for.