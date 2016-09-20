Nunavik police get more weapons calls; illegal alcohol seizures fall
“We’d like to encourage everyone to report the illegal sales of alcohol and drugs"
KUUJJUAQ—The number of calls to Nunavik police involving complaints about weapons have risen dramatically from last year, the Kativik Regional Police Force told regional council meetings last week.
“The number of calls involving weapons doubled compared to 2015,” KRPF’s new deputy chief of operations, Daniel Allard, told Kativik Regional Government meetings Sept. 15.
“Last year, the KRPF received 14 calls involving weapons. So far in 2016, the KRPF has received 27 calls.”
The KRPF didn’t indicate what types of weapons are involved in the calls, nor did police suggest why they might be seeing the increase.
But Nunavimmiut say that, following certain police intervention, rifles are being taken away and not always returned to their owner.
“People should get their property back,” said Kuujjuaq regional councillor Sammy Koneak.
In Kangiqsujuaq, councillor Charlie Arngak said that police have held onto rifles belonging to deceased residents, while he believes they should be returned to family members.
Rifles, they argue, are a means of both protection and food for Inuit hunters out on the land.
The KRPF’s police chief Michel Martin noted that it’s a court order that directs police to take away firearms for a given time, and not a police decision.
Once there’s no longer an order in place, he said owners should be able to retrieve their rifles.
But Martin acknowledged there could be administrative issues creating delays.
“We have a high turnover [of officers], so new members don’t always know what to do with leftover weapons,” Martin said. “Each weapon needs to be investigated, [in order to] track down its owner.”
In case of deceased firearm owners, the KRPF said family members can go to the police station with documentation like a death certificate, or the deceased person’s will, in order to retrieve the rifle.
Violent crime up
While calls involving weapons are up, KRPF says the amount of alcohol seized throughout the region has dropped so far in 2016 compared to last year.
Between January 2016 and July 2016, police seized more than $225,000 worth of alcohol, the majority of that hard liquor being smuggled into the region.
During the same period in 2015, police seized $391,870 worth of booze in Nunavik.
The KRPF is linking that to an increase in violent crime this year: the force has responded to 1,994 assaults so far this year. Of those, 291 involved assault of a police officer.
Police say they’re also receiving fewer tips from the public than last year.
“We’d like to encourage everyone in the community to report the illegal sales of alcohol and drugs,” said the KRPF’s deputy chief of operations, Daniel Allard.
“You can also call anonymously.”
Nunavimmiut can call 1-800-711-1800 toll-free to report alcohol and drug sales. Calls can be made anonymously, in Inuktitut, English or French, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit—made up of the RCMP, Sûreté du Québec provincial police and Aboriginal police forces across Quebec, including the KRPF—said it’s worked with Canada Post to inspect more than 450 parcels destined for the region this year alone, seizing more than 700 bottles of hard liquor.
(14) Comments:
We should all encourage, and support the police in there difficult job in nunavik. Many times the police are literally dealing with lunatics. Adding guns, drugs and alcohol to it all, makes a nightmare for the communities, and the police. One thing , I would like to see more of, and that’s stop the drunk drivers. It’s so obvious, old run down, beat up cars and trucks, some with half the frame missing, dangerously cruising and crawling around. You literally see them go by early on weekend mornings. They are loaded down with drunks, some hanging out windows. A sore site, but very plain to see, so surely police see this too.
If you see it #1. Call the police! Help make your community better!
It’s not a matter of calling the police anymore. The police have been called 1000 times counting, I’m sure. It’s just a matter of police intervening and applying the law. Towns in nunavik are notorious for this.
You’re right #3. Just give up. You either have to be part of the solution or you are going to be part of the problem.
Police are corrupt and they only target the so called uneducated Inuit if they see me driving at night they’ll assume I had been drinking and pulled me over for no reason when in fact I had just came back from a hunting trip and suddenly they see a “unloaded gun” haven’t had a chance to locked it and before I know why I’m being pulled over in the first place I’m being charged with careless use of firearms and because I had a lil green stuff with me then suddenly I’m a drug dealer. But I had seen southerners get caught with their work truck or car off the roads and cops would just help coverup the real drunk drivers also when they make drug bust cops party afterwards even the uniforms ones when that happens who should we call 9111? They are here to work not party.
#5- Everything you just said you did is actually illegal. Stop complaining that you got caught. When you travel, the firearm needs to be locked. I am pretty sure the police will give you a trigger lock if you ask for one. use the trigger lock.
I am going to assume “lil green stuff” isn’t a cooking spice and is in fact, weed. This is also illegal. It’s called possession of a controlled substance.
So you had drugs and a gun. Were you smoking the weed while hunting…that seems like a brilliant idea. Lets get stoned and go shoot a gun…
Were you at those calls involving the southerners, were you there during the drug busts, were you at the party?. If you weren’t there than you do not know all the facts!.
If you have a complaint you can call their headquarters or make other types of complaints. I know that people have mentioned the types of complaints before on here.
instead of complaining when you get caught doing something illegal make a difference.
Calling the police on drunk driving in nunavik is a joke. A few comments above are correct in saying that the police have been called many times without action being taken. Maybe call the police and say there’s sober people driving around, that would probably strike them as odd. The police know that this very common problem is sticking out like a sore in our towns, kuujjuaq and Puvirnituq are saturated and sickened by it. If people keep calling the police and nothing is happening, what to do then? Keep trying to make awareness, but don’t be stupid enough to think calling the police will help. I call the police once , and they call me back, only to let the culprits go, and was more interested in why I called them in the first place. So call the police for drunks? I just witness a drunk in public, and the police in a car talking to the drunk on side of the road, then drives away , and drunk person keeps staggering along , bothering people all the while.
#6 yes I have witnessed involving southerners drunk drivers where they had loss control went off the road with their work trucks not theirs and I was there when officers did not make an arrest, and yes I have witnessed the day cops make a bust and that same night they would party or the closest weekend to that bust that’s when all cops in town party even the uniform ones and yes I have witnessed a official police cars being use by the uniform officers who had Been drinking.
Just because I smoke on the weekends or so, doesn’t mean I go get high and shoot, first priorities of hunting is food, water,shelter and guns where u can’t afford to have a trigger lock… And yes You may not believe me but I for one could say I handle firearms with extremely safe and I can’t say the same who drink on duty
Commentor # 4, do you think that it’s the fault of the people that don’t call the police, that drunk drivers are on our roads? If only we could solve our crime by just calling the police. I believe in calling the police and reporting crime , but I’m not stupid to think it’s other the solution aspect or the problem aspect , as JFK, one said, in indicating to do good for your country. It’s almost the same as saying women get raped because they wear short skirts. Your idea of things would blame the woman , or not calling the police would then excuse the criminal. Nunavik is so bad on drinking and driving, it’s not about calling the police to tell them what they already know , over and over. It’s time to call the army in.
#9. Your comment is nonsense. It isn’t the fault of people not calling that there are drunk drivers. If you see a crime report it. That’s what I mean. Yes if you do not report it but see a crime.vthat isn’t helping your community. How you relate this to a sexually assaulted person is awful. Grow up. The police do intervene and stop drunk drivers without people calling.
I see some comments here they shows lack of awareness to what we are experiencing in nunavik, and such comments are or must be made from people outside our territory or they live in our area without seeing anything. #10 wow comment is surely one of these. If anyone living in nunavik is not aware of drunk drivers, and how chronic and out of control it is, they are are either blind or dumb. And addition to that if anyone can’t see the lack of police intervention with such unacceptable behaviour as drunk driving in such a small population, then they are stupid, and adding to the problem by having no connection to others. Drunk driving is a chronic, out of control problem in nunavik, and people are dying, police as compared to other small towns in the country are doing nothing. Whether a Citizen reports it or not, it’s out of control, and police need training to deal with it.
Alcohol abuse and life in nunavik go hand in hand. Whether you drink or not, if you live in nunavik you are adversely affected by alcohol abuse, in one way or another. Many people affected are bothered by drunks in public. Now, drunks in public are illegal. Police? Need I say more. Many people are affected by drunks on the road. That illegal. Police? Need I say more. If police was to handle the lesser crimes of drinking in the first place, then the more serious crimes as the night goes on would not happen. Yes, people are dying, police are dying. It’s all preventable, if police intervene early in the drunks agenda. Off course, real solid solution comes from changing behaviour. But until then, police need to do a better job, that will prevent bigger crime. Get the drunks early in the night, or day.
Hmmm by the way #6. when you transport a non restricted firearms in a vehicule, it must be unloaded tha’s it. No need to lock it.
They’re driving around drunk with loaded guns. They’re supposed to drain the alcohol they seize from individuals but they don’t. I got pulled over by a drunk police probably trying to impress his girlfriend but I was sober and turned the case around but luckily he went home to sleep because I would have recorded a video to prove it. Hypocrisy at it’s best!