NEWS: Iqaluit

Business owner proposes new bar for Iqaluit’s downtown

Big Racks Barbecue could make way for Wilkins’ Restaurant

BETH BROWN



The owner of Big Racks Barbecue is proposing to replace that building with a bar and restaurant. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) The owner of Big Racks Barbecue is proposing to replace that building with a bar and restaurant. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

August 24, 2017 - 7:00 am

Iqaluit could get a new bar and food joint, if plans go well for what would in the future be known as Wilkins’ Restaurant.

The new watering hole would be built in the Lower Base neighbourhood of the city, behind the Capital Suites hotel, where the Big Racks Barbecue is currently located.

Matt Wilkins, owner of Big Racks Barbecue, is spearheading the restaurant project.

A bylaw to amend the city’s general plan to allow for the new commercial space received first reading at an Aug. 23 Iqaluit City Council meeting.

The amendment would allow “the general plan to permit a larger scale development than is currently permitted,” should the by-law pass third reading. The amendment covers a five-lot area.

“The applicant wishes to remove the existing building on the lot and to redevelop the lands with an eating and drinking establishment,” Iqaluit city planner Ruth Treasure said.

“The establishment would be significantly larger than the existing restaurant on site, which is Big Racks, and is proposed to also have a bar lounge integrated within the restaurant itself.”

Wilkins refrained from commenting to Nunatsiaq News on the project until after a public hearing on a liquor licence application takes place in the coming weeks.

Council members were told during a July committee meeting that discussions regarding liquor licensing for the restaurant have already begun with the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board, Coun. Terry Dobbin told Nunatsiaq News.

But the board has not yet granted a liquor licence to the business.

Plans for the new bar and eatery come just as another restaurant in the downtown area, the Waters’ Edge, is set to shut down, following a change in ownership of the Hotel Arctic building.