NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP charge youth in fire that destroyed school

13-year-old released from custody, facing one charge of arson

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The aftermath: a burned out shell is all that's left of Kugaardjuq School, the only school in Kugaaruk, which has a population of about 995. Roughly one third of Kugaaruk was attending the kindergarten to Grade 12 school. A 13-year-old youth has now been charged with arson in connection with the fire. (GOFUNDME PHOTO) The aftermath: a burned out shell is all that's left of Kugaardjuq School, the only school in Kugaaruk, which has a population of about 995. Roughly one third of Kugaaruk was attending the kindergarten to Grade 12 school. A 13-year-old youth has now been charged with arson in connection with the fire. (GOFUNDME PHOTO)

March 03, 2017 - 4:39 pm

The Nunavut RCMP have charged a 13-year-old with arson in connection with the fire that destroyed Kugaaruk’s only school March 1.

In a March 3 news release, the RCMP said the youth has been released from custody on condition he appear April 5 in circuit court in Kugaaruk.

“The loss of the school has caused and will continue to cause hardship for the community as the school was used and utilized in several different roles,” police said in the release.

Local fire chief Vincent Ningark told Nunatsiaq News that he got the call that Kugaardjuq School was on fire at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

But extreme cold temperatures wreaked havoc with equipment and firefighters were unable to contain the fire.

Officials with the Government of Nunavut are currently assessing the situation in Kugaaruk, which has a population of roughly 995, in an attempt to find alternate classroom space for the more than 300 students who had been attending the kindergarten to Grade 12 school.

A Gofundme fundraising page has been set up to raise money for students. You can find it here.

Those with information about this fire are encouraged to contact police in Kugaaruk at 867-769-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).