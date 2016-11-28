NEWS: Nunavut

BREAKING: Armed man remains on large in Nunavut community of Resolute Bay: RCMP

Police ask everyone to remain inside

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Resolute Bay is under a lockdown Nov. 28 as police say an armed man continues to be on the large in the community. (PHOTO/WIKIPEDIA COMMONS) Resolute Bay is under a lockdown Nov. 28 as police say an armed man continues to be on the large in the community. (PHOTO/WIKIPEDIA COMMONS)

November 28, 2016 - 5:05 am

A lockdown is underway in the the High Arctic community of Resolute Bay, where an armed man remained at large into the early hours of Nov. 28, a Nunavut RCMP news release said early Nov. 28.

Police urged everyone in Resolute Bay, with a population of roughly 270, to stay inside until further notice.

There is a male with a firearm in Resolute Bay whose location is unknown. We are urging all residents in the community to stay in doors. — RCMP in Nunavut (@RCMPNunavut) November 28, 2016

At about 7:30 p.m on Nov. 27, members of the Resolute Bay RCMP responded to complaints of shots fired in the community, the release issued shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 28 said.

“Updates will be provided once available,” the RCMP said.

Reports from Resolute Bay on social media suggest that the shots had been fired at multiple residents and animals in the community, although RCMP Cst. David Lawson could not confirm this.