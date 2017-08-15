Break-in at Iqaluit elder’s apartment provokes anger among residents
"Despicable to think that people are so low and desperate"
Many in Iqaluit say they are outraged over a recent break-in at one of the apartments for elders adjacent to Iqaluit’s Qammaq elders centre.
“Sad,” “no respect,” “scary,” “unbelievable and “disheartening” were among words used on social media after Iqaluit resident Eva Groves reported the theft at her mother’s apartment on social media.
“It is despicable to think that people are so low and desperate,” said one man.
During the break-in, reported to police Aug. 11, Groves said, thieves took a large flat-screen television and an older iPad.
“I am just thankful she was not home when the incident happened,” Groves said.
Another resident of the elders’ apartments, which are managed by the Iqaluit Housing Authority, had also told her that his unit had been broken into a number of times.
Many called for a security guard and new locks for the elders at the apartments.
“Our Elders need better protection,” said Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak, who has often raised issues about elders in the Nunavut Legislature.
The Iqaluit RCMP confirmed Aug. 14 that it is “currently investigating a complaint of a break and enter that occurred at 227 Queen Elizabeth Way in Iqaluit.”
“We always encourage anyone with information related to a crime to report it to their local RCMP detachment or anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a secure web tip here or text ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES,)” RCMP spokesperson Cst. Danielle Pollock told Nunatsiaq News.
When contacted Aug. 14 for comment about the break-in, the Iqaluit Housing Authority said that it had not received a report yet about the theft and had not visited the apartment where the break-in took place to see how the breach of security occurred, or to make repairs.
This is the second recently-reported criminal incident at the elders’ apartments.
In May, a 73-year-old elder was injured when an unknown assailant broke into her Iqaluit apartment in the early morning and attacked her while she was asleep in bed.
(10) Comments:
Until we have a bootcamp style program for such elders abusers we will see more of this…recent physical abuse of an elder in our community for drug money…full grown with diapers…
Elder Apartments need Street lights in front of the building and the front facing the beach. It is very dark back there behind Northmart. The elder apartment doors in the back facing the beach are made of wood and they are rotten and flimsy/weak. Almost every door is rotting. We have security 24/7 watching the big yellow tent every summer, why can’t we have security for our elders monitoring the elder apartment building 24/7? if we say we value our elders in our communities these steps should take place immediately. These break in’s at the elder apartment have been happening for years. I am glad it’s on the news, I just wanted my mother to get her IPAD and 2 TV’s back!!!
Should have just stuck to breaking into teachers houses. Less public outrage. I mean it happens so often it’s just part of the culture now.
no respect boring, get a JOB, stop feeling sorry for yourself with your boring addictions
I’m very sorry to hear of this horrid news, hope your mom is okay.
This post is for Randolph #3. “I mean it happens so often it’s just part of the culture now” I don’t agree with you.
Theft is everywhere, don’t try and put it towards inuit culture! Instead of depicting cultures, work on your life morals.
Don’t put words in people’s mouths #5. Nobody said inuit culture. Also read the definition of culture. Having worked up north over 15 years and seeing teachers houses broken into continuously. It’s safe to say it has become a way of life here.
Way of life, you show no sympathy to the elder abused. Learn your life values.
C’mon karma!
There is no rule disallowing elders from sharing their apartments with friends and relatives. Who knows what they were after in this incident? Most of the elders living there don’t have much wealth to speak of so there’s a possibility that the robber(s) may have been after a stash of cash, contraband or valuables and were targeting a specific unit.
Praying for Nunavut and the Elder’s who’ve been victimized by this heinous crime. Swift justice for the evil ones who think only of themselves.