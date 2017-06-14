NEWS: Nunavut

Boil water advisory issued for Nunavut community

Advisory ended for Arviat; issued for Baker Lake

June 14, 2017 - 11:00 am

Nunavut’s health department ended a boil water advisory alert for Arviat June 13, but issued a new advisory for another Kivalliq community June 14.

Health officials say that due to high levels of turbidity or cloudy water in Baker Lake, residents in that community should boil any water they plan to consume.

That includes water intended for drinking, preparing infant formulas, juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking or brushing teeth, the Government of Nunavut said in a June 14 release.

Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute before consumption.