Body discovered following Iqaluit boat fire
Police investigate, but say no foul play in fatal Aug. 31 fire
(Corrected 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1)
Iqaluit police have discovered the body of a man following a boat fire near the beach along Sinaa St. in Iqaluit, by the breakwater, opposite houses 112, 114 and 116.
On Aug. 31, police and firefighters in Nunavut’s capital responded to an evening fire in the boat, the Nunavut RCMP said in a Sept. 1 release.
Police said the human remains of a man were found, although the RCMP has yet to identify the victim.
No foul play is suspected in the incident.
Police are now asking anyone with information about the fire or the victim to contact the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-975-0123.
Nunavummiut can also provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
An earlier statement by the RCMP reported that the fire occurred in a boat near the causeway. The RCMP have clarified that they they meant the beach area near the breakwater along Sinaa St.
This was near the breakwater, across from Grind & Brew.