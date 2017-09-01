NEWS: Iqaluit

Body discovered following Iqaluit boat fire

Police investigate, but say no foul play in fatal Aug. 31 fire

Iqaluit RCMP says investigators found a body following a boat fire along the Iqaluit beach near the breakwater Aug. 31. (FILE PHOTO)

September 01, 2017 - 4:45 pm

(Corrected 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1)

Iqaluit police have discovered the body of a man following a boat fire near the beach along Sinaa St. in Iqaluit, by the breakwater, opposite houses 112, 114 and 116.

On Aug. 31, police and firefighters in Nunavut’s capital responded to an evening fire in the boat, the Nunavut RCMP said in a Sept. 1 release.

Police said the human remains of a man were found, although the RCMP has yet to identify the victim.

No foul play is suspected in the incident.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the fire or the victim to contact the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-975-0123.

Nunavummiut can also provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An earlier statement by the RCMP reported that the fire occurred in a boat near the causeway. The RCMP have clarified that they they meant the beach area near the breakwater along Sinaa St.