Blizzard stalls Nunavut mine fuel spill clean-up

Agnico Eagle still investigating cause of the 30,000 litre spill

SARAH ROGERS



April 13, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Efforts to clean up a major fuel spill at the Meliadine gold mine project site outside Rankin Inlet stalled this week as a blizzard blew through parts of the Kivalliq region.

The mine’s owners, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., said April 8 spill, the spill was caused by a leak from a hose attached to 100,000-litre diesel storage tanks.

But they also said they will continue to investigate to find “the root cause” of the leak.

Agnico Eagle, which also operates the Meadowbank gold mine northwest Baker Lake, said the leak has been stopped and the estimated 30,000 litres of spilled fuel has been contained.

Crews began to excavate the area last weekend, but heavy winds and snows halted those efforts April 11 and schools, government offices and businesses shut down for the day in Rankin Inlet, about 23 kilometres away.

“Our clean-up efforts were on standby due to a blizzard,” Angico Eagle spokeswoman Natalie Frackleton said April 12. “We’re still waiting to re-start the equipment.”

Given the weather conditions, Frackleton said the company has little new information on the status of the spilled fuel. The on-site investigation continues, she said, and the company hopes to uncover the cause of the leak in the coming days.

The mining company said it has notified the Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and the Kivalliq Inuit Association—which manages the mine site’s Inuit-owned lands as well as the Inuit Impact Benefits Agreement between Inuit and Agnico Eagle.

But neither INAC nor KIA responded to requests for information from Nunatsiaq News.

Agnico Eagle said there is no evidence so far that the fuel spill reached any fresh water source on the Meliadine site, which sits on the shore of Meliadine Lake.

Although the mine site is connected to Rankin Inlet by a 23-km road, the community’s mayor, Robert Janes, said the hamlet has not been involved with the spill, and doesn’t expect to be.

Agnico Eagle recently announced plans to move ahead on its Meliadine project, which will be its second gold mine in the territory.

The company said in February that it plans to invest $900 million over the next three years to bring Meliadine into commercial production by 2019, along with a new deposit at its nearby Meadowbank gold mine.

The company estimates Meliadine’s lifespan at 14 years, during which time it expects to produce at least 5.3 million ounces of gold.