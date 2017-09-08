LETTERS: Nunavut

Benjamin Palluq’s sister pleads for information about why he’s missing

"Something had happened to Ben and someone out there knows something"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Benjamin Palluq of Iqaluit disappeared in March 2014 and has not been seen since. His sister still seeks information about what might have happened to him. (FILE PHOTO) Benjamin Palluq of Iqaluit disappeared in March 2014 and has not been seen since. His sister still seeks information about what might have happened to him. (FILE PHOTO)

September 08, 2017 - 1:10 pm

As happy as I am that Michael Salomonie and his son Ian were found safe and returned to their family, I am reminded and extremely saddened that my brother Benjamin Palluq is still missing.

When searches are happening I always have hope that though the search is not for Ben that somehow he will be found.

I am sure for families that have had their loved ones gone missing from hunting or traveling accidents are also effected when searches are happening. They at least have an idea of where and how the accident may have happened.

Not knowing what had happened to Ben is very difficult and sometimes debilitating.

During this time of desperation I looked my husband in the eye and told him I wish I could just disappear right in front of him so he can tell people that it is possible to just disappear and to say maybe that’s what happened to Ben.

But I know it is not possible to just disappear. I even wished I could die to see if I can find him in the spirit world.

At times of desperation all kinds of things can go through the mind. I would like to publicly apologize for worrying people during my difficult time.

I also want to plead once again, please do not forget about Ben and if anybody knows anything please contact the police.

Something had happened to Ben and someone out there knows something. Please!

Jeela Palluq-Cloutier

Iqaluit

