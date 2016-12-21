NEWS: Nunavut

Be smart, drive safely over the holidays: Nunavut RCMP

"By staying safe on the roads, we can all enjoy a happier holiday season"

If you're out and about on Nunavut roads over the holidays, don't drink and drive, the RCMP says. (FILE PHOTO)

December 21, 2016 - 8:30 am

If you’re driving around during the holidays, stay safe on the roads: that’s the message from Nunavut RCMP.

“This holiday season we want all Nunavummiut to be safe. By staying safe on the roads, we can all enjoy a happier holiday season and prevent tragedies during the holidays,” the RCMP said in a recent release.

First, don’t drink and drive.

“Remember if you are going out to a holiday party and plan to indulge in an alcoholic drink or two, don’t drive,” a recent RCMP release said.

And if you are going to drink, the RCMP suggests you make other travel arrangements, such as taking a taxi or find a designated driver.

“The risk is too high. Many lives are lost due to drinking and driving and the impacts on families and communities are devastating,” the RCMP said.

As well, drivers whose alcohol blood level is above the legal limit risk being charged with a fine or possibly incarceration and a suspension of driver’s license.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, the RCMP urges you to:

• pull over and call the police;

• state your location;

• give a vehicle description, including license plate, make, model and color of vehicle; and,

• if possible, get a description of the driver.

As well, the RCMP says you’ll want to make sure your seat-belt is buckled: “That bulky winter coat may not quite fit under your seatbelt but it could save your life.”

Before stepping into your vehicle, you should also clear away snow and ice so that you have an unobstructed view all around.

“Clearing a small spot to see through your windshield is not enough and could impede your vision, putting others at risk,” the RCMP said.