NEWS: Iqaluit

Bar in Nunavut’s capital rapped for liquor infractions

Storehouse Bar and Grill faces two-day suspension, $15,000 fine

STEVE DUCHARME



The Storehouse Bar and Grill at Iqaluit's Frobisher Inn plead guilty to charges of overserving and allowing intoxicated people to remain on the premises for incidents occuring between March 2016 and January 2017. (FILE PHOTO) The Storehouse Bar and Grill at Iqaluit's Frobisher Inn plead guilty to charges of overserving and allowing intoxicated people to remain on the premises for incidents occuring between March 2016 and January 2017. (FILE PHOTO)

June 21, 2017 - 2:29 pm

Iqaluit’s Storehouse Bar and Grill, attached to the Frobisher Inn hotel on Astro Hill, will have its liquor license suspended for two days on June 23 and June 24, after its owners pleaded guilty under the Nunavut’s Liquor Act for over-serving and allowing intoxicated patrons to remain on the premises.

The Storehouse will also be fined $15,000, according to a statement released by the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board, as part of a joint submission for penalties, issued by both the bar and liquor enforcement, during a show cause hearing, held June 20.

The Liquor Act allows the board to charge a maximum of $5,000 per offence.

“It is particularly concerning when license holders continue to serve alcohol to persons who are already clearly intoxicated,” said the chair of the liquor board, John Maurice, in a statement.

“The licensee then shares with the Board an obligation to ensure the safe and responsible use of alcohol in the community. This contravention constitutes a clear breach of that responsibility.”

In total, the suspension and fine stem from six violations alleged to have occurred in the Storehouse between March 2016 and January 2017.

According to the written decision provided to Nunatsiaq News by the liquor board, three of those counts were ultimately dropped during the show cause hearing.

But according to an agreed statement of facts included in the decision, a liquor enforcement officer observed a drunk patron “constantly hugging, kissing and touching the heads” of other patrons at the Storehouse on Jan. 4.

The same intoxicated guest also hugged an on duty employee, who did not take any action.

The liquor enforcement officer then said the patron, while holding two drinks, staggered over to chief liquor inspector and former-Iqaluit city councillor, Kenny Bell—who was off-duty—and hugged him, before moving away and continuing to drink.

The Storehouse is the third drinking establishment in Iqaluit to net liquor fines for contraventions under the Liquor Act so far this year.

In March, the Chartroom Lounge and B.P.O Elks Clubs were both fined $5,000 for allowing drunken customers to remains on the premises, after a hearing with the liquor board, March 16.

The Storehouse liquor violations were originally part of that hearing as well but the matter was adjourned until June 20, “at the request of the licence holder and with the consent of liquor enforcement,” the Liquor Board said at the time.