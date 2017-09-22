Baffin Inuit org gives scholarships to 80 post-secondary students
Students receive $2,500 award
Eighty Inuit students from the Baffin region have each received a $2,500 scholarship from the Qikiqtani Inuit Associations’s new scholarship program for post-secondary students.
“Education is the most important investment we make,” said QIA President P.J. Akeeagok in a QIA news release about the scholarships. “It gives young Inuit the necessary skills to succeed in the future, and our communities the leaders we need to build a prosperous Nunavut.”
This is the first year that the QIA has handed out $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships.
The 80 scholarships, for which the QIA received 120 applications, were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, the QIA said.
The recipients, 56 women and 24 men, who represent all 13 Qikiqtani communities, include recent high school graduates and mature students returning to school.
Many recipients are parents and numerous are single-parents, the QIA said.
Of the 80, 28 are enrolled in Nunavut’s Arctic College, seven in the Nunavut Law program and 12 in the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut program. Those studying at post-secondary institutions in the South include two in law programs, 18 in college programs, nine in university undergraduate programs and four in university graduate programs.
To apply for the QIA scholarships, applicants had to hold a valid Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. card, be Inuit under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, live in the Qikiqtani region, and be enrolled in a post-secondary academic institution.
You can meet some of the QIA’s scholarship recipients in this video.
(5) Comments:
Good for QIA .... but….how do people who have just been in a Law Program for two weeks win scholarships?
Well #1, those students had to demonstrate significant academic capabilities to get into the Law program. The scholarship was likely based on their past performance (as was their acceptance into an advanced graduate degree program).
I don’t want to be a kill joy. However, many of the law students (if not all) are on full paid leave from their jobs for the time that they are in school. Should individuals who are on full salary be getting scholarships on top of that? Or, should that money be handed out instead to students who have no salary and are struggling to get by?
What a excellent move to invest in the people that are trying to get educated.
Great news! Investing in the future like this has been lacking, it is needed in Nunavut and I am happy these students are getting some support while receiving an education.
Great story!