NEWS: Nunavut

Baffin Inuit org gives scholarships to 80 post-secondary students

Students receive $2,500 award

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Here's a look at some of the 80 post-secondary students who received $2,500 scholarships from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association to help with their post-secondary studies. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Here's a look at some of the 80 post-secondary students who received $2,500 scholarships from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association to help with their post-secondary studies. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

September 22, 2017 - 10:00 am

Eighty Inuit students from the Baffin region have each received a $2,500 scholarship from the Qikiqtani Inuit Associations’s new scholarship program for post-secondary students.

“Education is the most important investment we make,” said QIA President P.J. Akeeagok in a QIA news release about the scholarships. “It gives young Inuit the necessary skills to succeed in the future, and our communities the leaders we need to build a prosperous Nunavut.”

This is the first year that the QIA has handed out $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships.

The 80 scholarships, for which the QIA received 120 applications, were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, the QIA said.

The recipients, 56 women and 24 men, who represent all 13 Qikiqtani communities, include recent high school graduates and mature students returning to school.

Many recipients are parents and numerous are single-parents, the QIA said.

Of the 80, 28 are enrolled in Nunavut’s Arctic College, seven in the Nunavut Law program and 12 in the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut program. Those studying at post-secondary institutions in the South include two in law programs, 18 in college programs, nine in university undergraduate programs and four in university graduate programs.

To apply for the QIA scholarships, applicants had to hold a valid Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. card, be Inuit under the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, live in the Qikiqtani region, and be enrolled in a post-secondary academic institution.

You can meet some of the QIA’s scholarship recipients in this video.



