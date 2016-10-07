NEWS: Iqaluit

Baffin Inuit body renews call for federal apology for historic wrongs

Qikiqtani Inuit Association says 2010 truth commission report must be acknowledged

THOMAS ROHNER



Qikiqtani Inuit Association President PJ Akeeagok said Oct. 6 that he's spoken to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett about Ottawa formally acknowledging the Qikiqtani Truth Commission findings and apologizing for federal policies that harmed Inuit. She said "they're looking into it." (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER) Qikiqtani Inuit Association President PJ Akeeagok said Oct. 6 that he's spoken to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett about Ottawa formally acknowledging the Qikiqtani Truth Commission findings and apologizing for federal policies that harmed Inuit. She said "they're looking into it." (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

October 07, 2016 - 7:00 am

The Canadian government should formally acknowledge and apologize for the trauma created by federal government policies, which still affect Qikiqtani-region Inuit today, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association says.

That acknowledgement would allow Inuit in Nunavut’s most populous region to heal and move on, QIA President PJ Akeeagok told Nunatsiaq News Oct. 6 in Iqaluit.

Akeeagok said he had a recent conversation with Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett about that acknowledgement.

“She said they’re looking into it—a standard line. But that’s fine, because I just wanted to open that door, start the conversation, and make sure there’s an opportunity for that acknowledgement,” Akeeagok said from Iqaluit’s Anglican Parish Hall.

Community directors from the QIA met in Iqaluit Oct. 4 to Oct. 6 for their annual general meeting.

Romani Makkik, the QIA employee coordinating efforts on the Qikiqtani Truth Commission, presented her work on the commission at the meeting on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

The first of 25 recommendations made by the commission in 2010 is for Ottawa to formally acknowledge and accept the findings of the QTC.

In 2000, the QIA began research into the widespread belief among Baffin-area Inuit that Nunavut RCMP systematically butchered qimiit, or sled dogs.

When the RCMP released their own findings on the issue in 2006, the QIA officially formed the QTC, headed by Newfoundland judge James Igloliorte, to conduct its own research into sled dog killings.

The QTC found fundamental problems with the RCMP’s research and analysis and went on to conduct interviews with Inuit across the region to better understand the impact of Canada’s policies between 1950 and 1975 for the Baffin region.

Those policies impacted all aspects of Inuit society including where they lived, how they lived and how they were educated.

During her presentation at the AGM, Makkik said the QIA should focus on seven of those recommendations in the short term, including the first recommendation: that Ottawa formally acknowledge and accept the QTC’s findings.

Akeeagok said there is “an amazing opportunity” to get that acknowledgement because of the federal government’s stated intentions to renew and revive reconciliation efforts with Canada’s Indigenous people.

“But personally, it doesn’t matter which government is in power. My focus is on helping Inuit to move on,” past the trauma created by federal government policies, Akeeagok said.

The board of directors will now discuss how best to move forward with the QTC’s recommendations, Akeeagok added, including what role the QIA president should play.

But Akeeagok said he would “absolutely” advocate for an acknowledgement and apology from the federal government.

“In order for reconciliation to happen, we need acknowledgement. A lot of those relocated and most impacted by the recommendations are no longer with us. I think it’s important to act on the recommendations and get that acknowledgement while at least some of the elders who experienced relocation are still with us.”

Makkik made six other priority recommendations for the QIA including that:

• the QTC’s extensive historical collection be made easily accessible to the public;

• the QIA develop a governance training program to allow beneficiaries to engage with civil society;

• the QIA develop a framework for private, public and research consultations with Inuit;

• the QIA develop and deliver cultural training programs for outside agencies engaging with Inuit;

• an Inuit History Month be launched within Nunavut and later across Canada; and,

• the Government of Nunavut and the QIA facilitate and promote land-based programs for Baffin Inuit.