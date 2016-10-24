NEWS: Nunavut

Baffin Inuit body names new chief returning officer

Elections for Qikiqtani Inuit Association take place Dec. 12

October 24, 2016 - 2:30 pm

A new chief returning officer will oversee the Qikiqtani Inuit Association election scheduled for Dec. 12: Adamie Itorcheak, who replaces Lissie Anaviapik.

Itorcheak is a long-time business person and resident of Iqaluit, known for his work in improving communication technologies in Nunavut.

Itorcheak also comes with experience in election administration, having served as the chief returning officer for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. elections in the past.

The QIA executive committee selected Ayaya Communications Inc., a Qikiqtani region-based Inuit firm, to provide election services for the 2016 elections including its proposed candidate for chief electoral officer, following a public competition.

The QIA’s executive committee agreed Oct. 20 to the change of approved chief returning officer, the organization said in an Oct. 20 release.

On Dec. 12, beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement from the Baffin region will choose a new vice president and secretary-treasurer as well as for community directors in Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Grise Fiord, Pangnirtung, Qikiqtarjuaq and Resolute Bay.

The call for nominations for these positions, which come with four-year terms, opens Oct. 24 and closes Nov. 7.

For information directly related to the QIA 2016 elections, you can contact Itorcheak at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Disclosure: the ownership of Ayaya Communications Inc. closely overlaps with the publishing company that owns Nunatsiaq News.