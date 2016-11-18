NEWS: Nunavut

Bad weather hampers search for missing Whale Cove hunter

Man, 47, separated from hunting partner on Nov. 17

Searchers will continue looking for George Ulurksit, 47, of Whale Cove, on Nov. 18, when weather is expected to improve.

November 18, 2016 - 10:30 am

Searchers in the Kivalliq community of Whale Cove say poor weather has complicated efforts to find George Ulurksit, who was reported missing after being separated from his hunting partner in poor weather on Nov. 15.

The 47-year-old hunter was last seen around 10 a.m., about 30 kilometres west of Whale Cove, the RCMP’s “V” Division said in a media release.

The RCMP believes Ulurksit does not have a SPOT device or any other means of communication with him, and is unprepared for a long stay on the land.

Local search and rescue teams report that their efforts to locate Ulurksit have been hindered by poor weather, but will continue their search Nov. 17 with Nunavut Emergency Preparedness and the RCMP despite the poor conditions.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has been engaged to help in the search, the RCMP said, but has also been affected by weather conditions.

According to Environment Canada, the Whale Cove area was experiencing wind chill temperatures of minus 38 C, with 50 to 70 km/hour gusts and light flurries on Nov. 17.

Those conditions are expected to continue until the morning of Nov. 18, which Environment Canada says should be sunny with temperatures holding steady near minus 24 C and 30 km/h winds.