Awareness campaign should precede cannabis legalization: health ministers
"We want to target our youth"
With less then a year to go before the July 1, 2018 date for the legalization of marijuana, federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for health met in Edmonton last week to discuss, among other things, how to protect the health and safety of Canadians after the legalization and regulation of cannabis.
On April 13, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-45, the proposed Cannabis Act, which would create a framework to control the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis in Canada.
According to a news release issued Oct. 20 in Edmonton, the ministers stressed the importance of early and ongoing public education ahead of the move to legalize, regulate and restrict access to cannabis, more commonly called marijuana or weed and in Inuktitut “ujarak” or “milutsi.”
To that end, Ottawa plans to launch a public education campaign on cannabis before the July 1, 2018, launch date, the federal health minister, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, said during an Oct. 20 news conference capping off the health ministers’ meeting.
“Prevention in this area is key,” she said. “We want to target our youth, but also we want to make sure that healthcare professionals and parents have the tools they need as well to be able to speak to their kids about these choices.”
Petitpas Taylor said the RCMP have already received “tools and training” on administering sobriety tests for cannabis.
“Pilot tests are already taking place across the country to ensure the police are prepared to deal with that situation,” she said, although it’s not clear yet what the legal level will be for marijuana intoxication.
There’s also the question of regulating edible marijuana, which will be up to the federal government, but regulations might not surface until well after the Cannabis Act becomes law.
“There is no specific date with respect to that, but I would say that if you look a year after the legalization, that would be the window we are giving ourselves,” she said.
In response to a question on whether the provinces and territories will be ready for cannabis legalization, Petitpas Taylor said, “there should be no surprise because in campaign 2015, we made it very clear this was part of our platform,” she said.
Substance abuse will continue to be one of Health Canada’s priorities, she said.
“This includes working with provinces and territories to address barriers to treatment, support essential data collection and work to end stigma for those who suffer from substance abuse,” she said.
Improving Indigenous health outcomes remains a key priority for the health ministers, the news release on the meeting said.
Health ministers met with leaders from national Indigenous organizations, including Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, to discuss their health priorities and opportunities to address gaps in Indigenous health outcomes, the release said.
I can’t wait to vape up some legal cannabis. I hope there are more options available than what we have now in the underground market.
The legal products will be narrow and MacDonaldist. They will not have more options than the free and black market stuff.
There should be extensive health awareness campaigns. It should be based on real science and all the loud mouthers from both sides will speak. Even God will be said to have many things. We will hear it all.
What will happen to all the dope business men? What if they have to sell at half price and will they still get arrested? Those and many things have to be worked out. Kids should not even be smoking cigarettes!
Don’t count your chickens quite yet the opposition to marijuana legalization is mounting across the country - watch for rallies, and thousands of people who are now joining together to say no to pot.
www.toofartoofastcanada.com is one group who are working on a coalition, and there are many others - Canada is not ready nor will they ever be to see marijuana on consumer shelves.
@3
Ah yes. The refer madness crowd.
The 1920’s called and want their racist study back.
For those who are wondering what I mean, the only reason weed was outlawed in the first place was because whitey didn’t like it because blacks and Mexicans smoked weed.
Go read the stories from the 20’s and 30’s and you’ll see that the studies of the time were all about targeting minorities and nothing more. The evil weed turned blacks into rapist that only targeted the poor little white woman while whitey was A OK doing it.
Remember boys and girls, if your a minority and do something then it’s wrong while if whitey does it its good.
Also, if you are against weed then demand that alcohol be banned and anyone caught drinking thrown in prison for a loooong time.
Pamela McColl is a well know anti-marijuana activist. We should be honoured that she joined us for this discussion.
Pam. I’d like to know if you believe you can turn the tide on legalization now? It seems doubtful to me.
Thousands on the street, protesting legalization! Is this really happening? Is the media not covering it? This sounds like a fantasy to me. Give me a link?
The majority of Canadians believe cannabis should be at the very least decriminalized, and almost half think it should be legal. And that’s what’s going to happen.
Which brings me to ask, are you part of this virulent strain of illiberalsm seeping into and taking over the conservative movement in the west? Do you like, Donald Trump, by chance?
Hey, just goofing you… Happy Halloween
Hoping to continue with mail order and not some idiotic system like they have with alcohol orders.
I don’t know if you are aware of a public statement made by a citizens group and a e-petition that is going on. For more information, please go to www.chn.ge/2yfDxpj
Chinese community in Vancouver is joining coalition to stop legalization - as are others because they know the science and what this means to our children - more kids will get involved with this drug, see their potential diminished - and at least some of us are standing up to the marijuana industry and saying no. Prohibition of 2017 is not rascist it is smart public health policy and that is why the world at large supports this view. Sweden has prohibition and the lowest rates in the world - Coloroda has the highest youth rate in America go figure.
