Attention: turn your clocks back one hour this weekend

Switch to standard time affects most Nunavut, Nunavik communities

This map, from the National Research Council, shows Canada's winter time zone boundaries. This map, from the National Research Council, shows Canada's winter time zone boundaries.



November 03, 2017 - 3:30 pm

You can look forward to getting an extra hour of sleep this weekend, when clocks across North America revert to standard time for the winter.

So prior to 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour, especially analog time-keeping devices.

That means most people will want to move their clocks back before they go to bed this Saturday night.

The internal clocks in most computers and other digital devices connected to the internet will automatically turn back by one hour.

But you may have to manually change your stove and microwave clocks, as well as any non-digital watches and clocks.

The change affects all Nunavut communities except Coral Harbour, which stays on the same time zone all year.

People in most of Canada will fall back one hour too, except for residents of Saskatchewan, which also uses the same time zone all year.

And some individual towns and villages in Canada don’t observe the time change either, such as Pickle Lake, New Osnaburgh and Atikokan in Ontario and communities along Quebec’s Lower North Shore.

The National Research Council provides a complete list of which Canadian provinces and territories observe time zone changes, and which communities have chosen to opt out.

On the second Sunday of March next year, March 11, 2018, we’ll return to daylight savings time.