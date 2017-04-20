Atlantic currents moving plastic junk into the Arctic, research says
"Middle range" estimate is 300 billion plastic items
Parts of the Arctic Ocean have become an “important sink of plastic debris,” mainly coming north from the southern latitudes—with 300 billion or more plastic items carried in ice-free Arctic waters.
That’s according to new research published April 19 in the online Science Advances journal, which states the polar ice cap has become “a dead end for the surface transport of floating debris.”
Some of that debris then sinks to the seafloor, the researchers suggest.
Data from 42 sites showed that high concentrations of plastic debris extend up to ice-free Arctic waters around Greenland and north of Norway, pushed there by strong North Atlantic currents.
A lot of this plastic was in the form of small pieces and fishing line. The researchers didn’t find much plastic film, which breaks down quickly, showing that the plastic debris had been in the water for a long time—that is, travelling north from southern points.
Over all, their trawling found surface ice-free waters in the Arctic were slightly polluted with plastic debris, with 37 per cent of their surface net tows being free of plastic.
But this still means the total load of floating plastic for the ice-free waters of the Arctic Ocean ranges between 100 to 1,200 tons (about 200,000 to 2,400,000 pounds,) with 400 tons, or about 800,000 pounds, made up of an estimated 300 billion plastic items “as a midrange estimate.”
And the international team of authors involved in the research said it’s likely that Arctic plastic loads will continue to increase even if less plastic is put into the oceans.
That’s because this accumulation in the Arctic partly feeds from plastic adrift at lower latitudes.
The researchers said the possibility of plastic pollution affecting the Arctic food web merits more study because, “the growing level of human activity in an increasingly warm and ice-free Arctic suggests that high loads of marine plastic pollution may become prevalent in the Arctic.”
While their research focussed on ice-free waters, ice cores collected across the Arctic already point to “a considerable abundance of microplastics into the sea ice,” they said.
Another research paper, released earlier this year, also found more garbage sits on the Arctic seabed than ever before, linking its presence to areas that have seen a boom in vessel traffic as Arctic ice recedes.
More people should give up the use of all plastic. I stopped buying and using plastic two years ago. It wasn’t easy but I did it. I removed everything made of plastic from my home and I buy nothing made of plastic. Let’s get a challenge going. It’s all worth it for the environment.
It’s a good cause to stop using plastic, but removing plastic from your home is not going to help. By removing plastic items from your home and buying new items your contributing to the problem. New items have a carbon cost either through the manufacturing process or through transportation.
Its the same problem as selling your gasoline powered car while it still works to buy a hybrid or electric vehicle. Consumerism and buying things we don’t need is the biggest challenge the environment faces.
Plastic is not the enemy, the enemy is the population who litter, and do not recycle their plastic. Lazy and selfish is what I call them. And the saddest part is they are teaching their children to do the same. More education of recycling needs to start in kindergarten and continue through grade 12.